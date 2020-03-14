As we are halfway through Lent, let us contemplate on our journey and maybe get more spiritual and prayerful in the remaining time.
Perhaps one way we can do that is to pray the Way of the Cross. If this is a new tradition for you, let me give you some historical background.
Following and carrying out or performing the Way of the Cross regularly originates back to the days after Christ’s death on the Cross and His resurrection. The Blessed Mother would practice visiting the holy sites of Jesus’ passion, praying at all of the significant sites of the Passion of Jesus on Good Friday. It was centuries later that official and authorized prayers and the “Stations of the Cross” would come about.
From the earliest beginnings, the Way of the Cross began as a result of early pilgrims visiting the various scenes of the Passion of Christ in Jerusalem, and these pilgrims walked the same route from the site of Pilate’s house to Calvary. Our tradition also indicates that Mother Mary placed stone markers at her home just outside of Jerusalem to prayerfully and respectfully retrace the path of Jesus’ Passion.
Soon after, emperor Constantine legalized Christianity and had the Church of the Holy Sepulchre constructed near and around the site of the tomb of Jesus. Shortly after this, pilgrims began to walk the path of the Passion by starting at this holy Church, then continued on their journey visiting other sites on the path to Calvary, and eventually more churches were constructed on this path to Calvary. This particular tradition originated the practice of walking the Via Dolorosa (the “Sorrowful Way”).
In the 1300s, after centuries of practicing the devotion of Via Dolorosa, the churches and holy sites were put into the care of the Franciscans. Approximately 100 years later, the term “stations” originally was used by an Englishman, William Wey.
Soon after, the word “station” was made popular, and the images of each “station” were adapted and began as outside shrines, scattered along roads in the Holy Land and later displayed inside many European churches by 1731.
Then later that year, Pope Clement XII allowed Catholic Churches to display the “stations” inside their churches. Ever since that time, people have gathered at their own church to reflect and pray upon the “Stations of the Cross.” It is not unusual to see the 14 “stations” erected in locations such as cemeteries, hospital hallways, in religious houses or even on the sides of mountains.
Today, the “Stations of the Cross” is a devotion where we meditate on the Passion and the Death of our Lord Jesus Christ. By praying the “Stations,” we reflect on the suffering and dying of Jesus that He freely gave to us out of His infinite love for mankind. With gratitude we remember that because of Him, through His complete offering of Himself to God the Father, it will lead us to great joy in heaven.
Remembering that the “Stations of the Cross” are a meditation on the Passion and Death of Jesus, it is also a reminder that death is not the end, the final word, but that it always leads to the Resurrection of the Lord and to our own resurrection at the end of days.
For Catholics, Anglicans and Lutherans, the “Stations of the Cross” is an important tradition to our religions. As Christians, we all can pray the “Stations” and meditate on the Passion of our Lord Jesus Christ.
The “Stations of the Cross” are:
First Station: Jesus is condemned to death.
Second Station: Jesus takes up His Cross…”
Third Station: Jesus falls the first time.
Fourth Station: Jesus meets His sorrowful Mother.
Fifth Station: Simon of Cyrene helps Jesus carry His Cross.
Sixth Station: Veronica wipes the face of Jesus.
Seventh Station: Jesus falls a second time.
Eighth Station: Jesus speaks to the women of Jerusalem.
Ninth Station: Jesus falls the third time.
Tenth Station: Jesus is stripped of His garments.
Eleventh Station: Jesus is nailed to the Cross.
Twelfth Station: Jesus dies on the Cross.
Thirteenth Station: Jesus is taken down from the Cross.
Fourteenth Station: Jesus is placed in the sepulcher.
At St. Ann Catholic Church, we practice the tradition of praying the “Stations of the Cross” entitled “Mary’s Way of the Cross” at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays during Lent, followed by a Soup Supper, as we share fellowship, delicious soups bread and beverages in Father Foley Hall. We offer to the faithful who are unable to come out at night the praying of the “Stations” at noon on Fridays during Lent. Everyone is invited to join us on these special days of Lent.
Let us embrace this meditative Lenten tradition; let us hear Our Lord whisper in our hearts, “This is the way; walk in it” (Isaiah 30:21).
