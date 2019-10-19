Ciao and buon giorno!
My friends, several weeks ago, I composed an article for your reading enjoyment concerning bucket lists. Today, I am writing about fulfilling one item on our “bucket list.” A very special, once-in-a-lifetime adventure.
Recently my wife, Sue, and I made a pilgrimage to Italy, visiting Rome, Assisi and Florence, with 78 other pilgrims and Bishop Guglielmone and Father Andrew Fryml, all from the Diocese of Charleston. This pilgrimage is part of a year-long celebration of the Diocese of Charleston’s 200th anniversary. This pilgrimage was a very spiritual journey along with an educational opportunity for all involved. Many prayers were said every day.
We began with a four-day visit of Roma (Rome), then two days in Assisi and two days in Firenze (Florence). From our hotel in Rome, we could see the Vatican and walk to the entry gates in 5 to 10 minutes. Security was very tight, as it reminded me of the security in airports.
We were able to see and visit many holy places, basilicas and cathedrals. We also visited and observed several archeological, historical structures throughout our journey. We saw many aqueducts, arches, obelisks and museums as we visited the Pantheon, the Colosseum (Coliseum), the Vatican Museum and the Sistine Chapel, the Basilica of St. Peter, the Basilica of St. Francis and the Basilica of St. Lawrence, to name a few.
While in Rome, we visited the Vatican, and Sue and I were given special reserved-seating tickets to see Pope Francis during the papal audience in the square, where thousands of visitors come to see and hear him speak weekly from his platform. We were only six rows from the front partition, approximately 60 to 70 feet to the pope’s left. Sue was able to give Pope Francis a gift, via his security guards. They put it on his platform for him to see. Pope Francis blessed at least 25 newlywed couples and children who were in a special section just behind his platform.
Our group enjoyed a private, after-hours showing of the Vatican Museum and the Sistine Chapel (this is where the cardinals elect a new pope when it is necessary). These buildings were so beautiful and full of art, statuary and paintings. It was a humbling experience to be in the Sistine Chapel, a very holy, spiritual place that you just need to sit down and absorb the ambience and beautiful artwork and PRAY.
Sue climbed the “Holy Stairs” on her knees as a form of piety and reverence, all the while praying on each step and meditating on the passion of Christ, as millions of pilgrims have done in the past. These very stairs were used by Christ at His judgment before the Roman prefect Pontius Pilate. Emperor Constantine’s mother, St. Helena, had the “Holy Stairs” brought to Rome in the year A.D. 326 from Jerusalem.
Another very important site that we visited were the Catacombs of Rome (St. Callistus Catacombs, a martyred deacon of the church) on the Appian Way. These catacombs are most notable for containing the Crypt of Popes and once housed the tombs of 16 popes, including Pope Miltiades, Pope Fabian and Pope Eusebius.
The underground cemeterial complex occupies 90 acres. It is 13 miles long and has four levels. It contains the remains of many martyrs. It was administered by Deacon Callistus (later made a pope and a saint) and was the official cemetery of the Church of Rome. St. Cecilia, the saint of music, also was buried there.
In the first century, Christians did not have their own cemeteries, as they were buried in common cemeteries alongside pagans. In the first half of the second century, they started burying their dead underground. That is how the catacombs were founded. They started as family tombs, then to all in the faith.
The early Christians used the catacombs for Mass and baptisms, as this was the safest place to worship in their faith while being persecuted. In 313, Christians were no longer persecuted and could be buried above ground in regular Christian cemeteries, and they were free to worship in buildings.
Another highlight of our trip: Being a deacon, I was able to serve Mass with Bishop Guglielmone (and Father Fryml) at St. Joseph Chapel in the Basilica of St. Peter in Rome. Also, I was blessed to serve at Mass with Father Fryml (and Bishop Guglielmone) at the lower-level chapel in the Basilica of St. Lawrence (a martyred deacon) in Florence, Italy.
It was a pleasure and honor to be able to pray, meditate, go to Holy Mass and see all of the beauty of Italy, past and present. Such a blessing for Sue and me to cherish the rest of our lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.