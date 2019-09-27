FLORENCE, S.C. – St. Ann Catholic Parish will host the second annual “An Enchanted Evening” on Oct. 5 at the Florence Country Club.
A cocktail hour will start at 6 p.m. Dinner and entertainment will begin at 7 p.m.
This small, historic parish began as a mission church to serve the African-American community in Florence in 1940. Its tradition of service to the poor is integral to the parish population of different ethnicities and cultures working together.
The church’s location near downtown is a key to serving Florence’s poor, but time has taken its toll on its buildings. St. Ann faces the challenge of expanding and upgrading its facilities, not only for its activities but also so it can continue its services to those in need in the Florence area.
“An Enchanted Evening” will include a meal, drinks and dancing to music provided by Palmetto Groove Dance Band. The gala will feature silent and live auction items up for bid during the event that range from decorator items, tools, artwork and designer items to sports packages and weekend getaways.
Tickets cost $85 per person ($1,200 for a table of eight) and can be purchased at eventbrite.com or on the parish website stanncatholicparish.com.
For more information, call the gala committee at 843-758-4719.
