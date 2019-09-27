FLORENCE, S.C. – Eurasia Trio will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church in Florence.
Eurasia Trio is violinist Dr. Qiao Chen Solomon (China), cellist Dr. Martin Gueorguiev (Bulgaria) and pianist Paolo Gualdi (Italy).
Qiao serves as an associate professor of music, director of orchestral and strings studies of the music department at Agnes Scott College.
Gueorguiev teaches cello at Oxford College of Emory University.
Gualdi is an associate professor of music at Francis Marion University.
The three musicians met at the University of Georgia during their doctoral studies. They have performed in different settings but only recently formed the trio, and their debut concerts have been enthusiastically received to packed venues.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to have them at our church for our community,” said Ann Rodgers Chandler, the director of music at First Presbyterian.
Gualdi said the most interesting piece in the program is probably the seldom-performed Clara Schumann's Trio in G minor, Op. 17. This year is the 200th celebration of her birth. Clara was the wife of Robert Schumann , a famous Romantic composer, and she was a famous pianist at the time who managed a career as performer, composer and mother of eight children.
The event is free and open to the public.
First Presbyterian Church is at 700 Park Ave. in Florence. For more information, call First Presbyterian at 843-662-2583.
