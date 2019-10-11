FLORENCE, S.C. – The Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima, will come to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Florence on Oct. 31 with the Alliance of the Holy Family International missionaries.
The event will begin with the recitation of the rosary at 6:30 p.m., the welcoming of Our Lady at 7 p.m. followed by Holy Mass, Vigil of All Saints at 7:15 p.m.
There will be consecration to the Two Hearts with St. Joseph, a short talk on the Fatima message and the investiture of the brown scapular.
The world-famous statue was sculpted in 1947 by Jose Thedim, based on the description of Sr. Lucia, one of the three young seers who saw Our Lady each month from May to October 1917 in Fatima, Portugal, according to pilgrimvirginstatue.com.
On May 13, 1947, in the presence of some 150,000 pilgrims, the statue was blessed by the Bishop of Leiria at Fatima to be the pilgrim, the traveler. Sent out to bring the Message of Fatima to the world, it began its journeys.
The Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima that is coming to Florence is one of six statues blessed and commissioned by Pope Francis in her centennial year of 2017 to go to each inhabitable continent to promote her message of prayer and penance.
Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament with procession and adoration after Mass will culminate the event.
