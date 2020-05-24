Dysfluency is a speech disorder that is commonly known as stuttering. It involves frequent and significant problems with normal fluency and the flow of speech.
Stuttering causes the repetition of sounds and words, the prolongation of sounds, or stoppages in speech. More than 70 million people around the world are dysfluent, or stutter, when they speak. Around four times as many men as women stutter, though stuttering can affect individuals of any age or sex.
There are three types of dysfluencies: developmental, neurogenic, and psychogenic. Researchers continue to study the underlying causes of developmental stuttering, but a combination of factors may be involved. Some evidence indicates that abnormalities in speech motor control may contribute. Developmental stuttering may run in families because of an inherited abnormality in the part of the brain that governs language. Neurogenic stuttering is the result of a neurological event such as a brain injury or stroke. Psychogenic stuttering is caused by severe emotional trauma.
Stuttering is common among young children as a normal part of learning to speak. It is common for children between the ages of 2 and 5 years to go through periods when they may stutter. Young children may stutter when their speech and language abilities aren’t developed enough to keep up with what they want to say. Most children outgrow this type of developmental stuttering. Sometimes, however, stuttering is a chronic condition that persists into adulthood. This type of stuttering can have an effect on self-esteem and interactions with other people and may require treatment to improve speech fluency.
If stuttering begins as an adult or occurs with other speech and language problems, call your doctor for a referral to a speech-language pathologist. If stuttering becomes more frequent as a child grows older or occurs with muscle tightening or visibly struggling to speak, intervention may be indicated. If stuttering affects the ability to effectively communicate at school or work or causes anxiety or emotional problems, speech therapy can help.
