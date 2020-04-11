Easter is a day away!
No one will be putting on their new Easter outfits to attend Easter church services. Church congregations will not gather for early morning Sunrise Services. Children of all ages will not participate in large, group Easter egg hunts.
Instead, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, families around this nation, and even around the world, will stay at home. No one will gather to celebrate the most important day of the Christian year. I’ve even seen media headlines that have announced “Easter has been canceled.”
I do not have a single memory of Easter that does not include the activities mentioned above. For my whole life, my family has celebrated the true meaning of Easter — the risen Savior! We have participated with our church families in Palm Sunday, Holy Week, Good Friday and Easter Sunday services. We have gathered with family and friends for fun times and great meals together. We have been united in the joyous celebrations that proclaim, “Christ the Lord is risen today!”
How extremely different Sunday will be. And yet, this could very well be the most memorable Easter yet. As we must find new, innovative ways to celebrate the Risen Savior from the safety of our homes and through the miracle of social networking, perhaps this could be a great opportunity to “come together” in a new way and proclaim to the world that Jesus lives and God is in control.
This is a scary time for us all. The future seems uncertain, and this world seems out of control. But because of the good news of Easter, we can be very certain of one thing: God is in control and He will bring the victory!
“We are pressed on every side by troubles, but we are not crushed. We are perplexed, but not driven to despair. We are hunted down, but never abandoned by God. We get knocked down, but we are not destroyed.”
2 Corinthians 4:8-9 NLT
Easter can never be canceled when we have Jesus living in our hearts! Celebrate Him on Sunday in a new way. Don’t let this pandemic isolate you from God’s love. Find a new way this Easter to share what God has done for you.
As one of my favorite songs proclaims:
“He lives! He lives! Christ Jesus lives today. He walks with me and talks with me along life’s narrow way. He lives! He lives! Salvation to impart. You ask me how I know He lives? He lives within my heart!”
Happy Easter and God bless you!
