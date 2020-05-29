This is a bittersweet article for me to write, because it is one in which I have to say goodbye.
For three years, my husband, Michael, and I have served this wonderful community as the officers in charge of The Salvation Army of the Pee Dee. These six counties have become home.
We have met so many dedicated people and have loved getting to know you! We have witnessed firsthand how caring this community is to their neighbors in need.
But we have been given “farewell orders” to take command of another Salvation Army in North Carolina. So, in just a few short weeks, we will say “Goodbye” to Florence and another couple will say “Hello” as they take our place. I know they will come to love this community just as much as we have!
As I was thinking about these upcoming good-byes and hellos, I was reminded that we all have had to do this very thing during these unprecedented times we now live in. We have had to say goodbye to what we knew as our normal life and say hello to a “new normal.”
Nothing will ever be the same again. Even as our communities are slowly reopening and “getting back to business,” we do so in a very different way. What will this “new normal” look like in the future? Will we forge ahead with abandon or proceed with caution? Will face masks forever be a part of our lives? Will handshakes become a thing of the past?
More importantly, will we learn from our past mistakes and take this opportunity to start afresh? Will we strive to be better than we were, or will we slip back into the old ways that were not working?
As this “new normal” becomes a reality, I am reminded that we are all in this together. This is a race we all must run. We can do this!
But even more important than overcoming these new social challenges is the urgency to say goodbye to the things that have hindered our relationship with God and say hello to a new desire to live a life for him.
“We are surrounded by a great cloud of people whose lives tell us what faith means. So, let us run the race that is before us and never give up. We should remove from our lives anything that would get in the way and the sin that so easily holds us back. Let us look only to Jesus, the One who began our faith and who makes it perfect.” (Hebrews 12:1-2a NCV)
I pray that this “new normal” will be defined by a renewal of our faith and a desire to run the race with Jesus as our example. Say goodbye to sin and say hello to him! God bless you all!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.