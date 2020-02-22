Next Saturday, Feb. 29, we get to enjoy a bonus day. It’s leap day!
Nearly every four years, we add an extra day to the calendar in February. Since it actually takes about 365 ¼ days for the earth to fully rotate around the sun, this extra day every four years ensures that our calendar stays in line with this rotation.
This “leap day” reminds me that life often brings the unexpected. Each new day comes with possibilities and challenges. We venture into the unknown, and that can sometimes be a little scary. But we do not have to be afraid of what lies ahead.
As a minister in The Salvation Army, I never know what each year will bring. Will I remain in my appointment or be transferred to another command far away and totally different from what I’ve become familiar and comfortable with?
But I do know that whatever lies ahead, I do not have to face it alone. God is faithful to me and has promised to go with me. It reminds me of one of my mother’s favorite scriptures:
“Because of the LORD’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is Your faithfulness.”
— Lamentations 3:22-23 (NIV)
The old hymn that comes from that scripture (also one of mom’s favorites) reminds us of God’s faithfulness with each new day:
Great is Thy faithfulness.
Great is Thy faithfulness.
Morning by morning new mercies I see.
And all I have needed Thy hand hath provided.
Great is Thy faithfulness, Lord unto me.
There is a saying that says, “The only thing guaranteed in life is change.” That may be true. But it doesn’t mean that we have to deal with difficult or unwanted changes alone. As Psalm 37 says, we can trust God’s faithfulness in every circumstance.
“Trust in the LORD, and do good; Dwell in the land, and feed on His faithfulness. Delight yourself also in the LORD, And He shall give you the desires of your heart.”
— Psalm 37:3-4 (NKJV)
When we dwell on God’s faithfulness, our faith and trust in Him grow. Then we can delight in Him, meaning our hearts will find peace no matter what circumstances or changes come our way.
So, this leap year, I invite you to take a “leap of faith” by trusting that God knows what lies ahead.
He knows the plans He has for your life and, even though our future may be uncertain to us, one thing is sure: God is faithful!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.