As we age, plaque builds up in the wall of our carotid arteries. This plaque is made up of cholesterol, calcium and fibrous tissue. As the plaque increases, the arteries narrow, and eventually it builds up to reduce the blood flow through the arteries.
The carotid arteries are located on each side of the neck. Their function is to supply blood to the brain.
Carotid artery disease, the buildup of the plaque in the carotid arteries, is a serious issue. Blood clots can form on the plaque. The danger is that if a clot or a piece of plaque breaks loose and travels to the brain it can block the blood flow to the brain.
A stroke will occur when blood flow is cut off from part of the brain. If the lack of blood flow lasts for more than three to six hours, the damage is usually permanent.
A transient ischemic attack (TIA), also known as a mini-stroke, should be taken as a warning sign that a stroke may occur in the near future. During a TIA, stroke symptoms occur but resolve spontaneously. If this happens, patients should seek care immediately.
Carotid endarterectomy is a procedure used to treat carotid artery disease performed by a vascular surgeon. Patients with a severe narrowing of the carotid arteries, and those who have been experiencing TIAs would likely be candidates.
Prior to this procedure, a duplex ultrasound test is performed. This test uses painless ultrasound waves to show the blood vessels and measure how fast the blood is flowing. It also helps determine the location and degree of narrowing in the carotid artery.
Carotid endarterectomy is a safe form of surgical treatment to remove the plaque in the carotid arteries and help prevent a stroke. The carotid endarterectomy procedure takes about 90 minutes to perform. After surgery, patients will stay in the hospital for one to two days. The neck incision is so small that patients should not experience significant pain. In addition, patients can usually begin normal activities several weeks after the operation.
This is an effective treatment for decreasing the risk of stroke. However, some patients have medical conditions that place them at high risk for carotid endarterectomy.
For these patients, a procedure called transcarotid arterial revascularization (TCAR) is available at McLeod. During the procedure the vascular surgeon makes a very small, 1-inch incision just above the collarbone to gain access to the blocked artery while the patient is under local anesthesia.
TCAR is a more viable option for patients who have medical conditions that would prohibit them from undergoing an open procedure like the carotid endarterectomy.
To divert any dangerous debris that may break loose during the procedure, the blood flow in the carotid artery is temporarily reversed. A soft, flexible tube, placed directly into the carotid artery, connects to a filter system that directs the blood flow away from the brain and captures small pieces of plaque that may come loose during the procedure. The blood is filtered and returned through a second tube placed in the patient’s thigh.
This filter system also allows stenting to be performed to clear the blockage in the carotid during the blood flow reversal process. A stent, a tiny mesh wire tube, implanted inside the carotid artery, stabilizes the blocked area. The stent stays in the artery permanently to hold the artery open. After securing the stent, the filter system is removed and blood flow to the brain resumes its normal direction.
Having the plaque surgically removed will not stop it from building up again. To prevent the plaque from recurring, patients should consider the following healthy-lifestyle changes:
» Eat foods low in saturated fat, cholesterol and calories.
» Exercise regularly, especially aerobic exercise such as walking.
» Maintain your ideal body weight.
» Avoid smoking.
» Discuss cholesterol-lowering medications with your physician.
The risk factors for carotid artery disease are similar to those for heart disease. They include:
» Age
» Smoking
» High blood pressure (the most important treatable risk factor)
» High cholesterol
» Diabetes
» Obesity
» Sedentary lifestyle
» Family history of heart disease or carotid artery disease
Anyone who has been diagnosed with coronary artery disease has an increased risk of developing carotid artery disease. The benefits of carotid endarterectomy or TCAR may be temporary if the causes of the disease are also not treated. Work with your primary care physician to lower your risk for heart disease and stroke.
