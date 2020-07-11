I have dual citizenship.
I am a citizen of the United States of America. I was born here, as were my ancestors going back for hundreds of years (many of my ancestors were Cherokee).
I love this country. In it I have freedom that is unknown in many places of the world, and there is a great prosperity here.
There are also places in this country where people do not have the freedom I experience, and there is great poverty.
I am often proud of the citizens of the USA and their generosity, courage and ingenuity. And there are times when I am ashamed and pray for us when we have not lived up to our ideals.
Still, given the choice, I would not live any other place.
I also am a citizen of the kingdom of God. Through Jesus Christ I have found a freedom that outshines even the freedom found in our country. I have found the riches of God’s grace and the blessings he bestows that go beyond material things.
In this kingdom, all people have the peace that passes understanding. This country gives all people justice and stands up for the poor, the oppressed, the dispossessed, the downtrodden. In the country where Jesus reigns, its citizens are not satisfied until all have found the true joy of life that God intended for us. I would not live in any other place, and it is the place where I will live forever, thanks be to Christ.
Though I am a member of two kingdoms, my loyalty is not divided. My loyalty, my heart, my allegiance belongs to Christ and his kingdom.
Whereas I live here, in the kingdom of this world, as the old gospel song says, “This world ain’t my home; I’m just passing through.” My allegiance is to God’s kingdom, and it shapes everything I do.
As a citizen of the USA, I will vote later this year. As a loyal citizen of the kingdom of God, I will vote as a Christian. I will vote using the best knowledge and wisdom I can get. I will vote for justice for all people, for caring for the least among us, for the ways that lead to peace.
I will vote that way until “The kingdom of the world has become the kingdom of our Lord and of his Christ” (Rev. 11:15). Because as much as I love this country, it won’t last forever.
God’s Kingdom will. And that is my true home.
