I see her face every year around this time. Her name is Amanda, and I remember when she was 14. A few months earlier, she and her parents, Tim and Dianne, had become active at the church I served.
They were the kind of family every pastor wants: young, enthusiastic about their faith, attractive (not only handsome, but attracting others), generous and very deep in their relationship with Jesus.
Amanda was at that age when she was changing from a young girl to a young woman — all knees and elbows, filled with energy, and life was nothing but great possibilities for her. They were people who made me glad to be where I was. Their presence made the neighborhood better.
Although having been involved in churches for most of their adult life, they had never been in one with the kind of worship services we had. Christmas Eve, Watch Night, Maundy Thursday, Tenebrae, Easter Sunrise were all new to them. And they joined in with everything. This was their first Ash Wednesday service.
Ash Wednesday, for those who might not be familiar with it, is the first day of Lent, the 40-day season (not including Sundays) before Easter when Christians focus on Christ’s passion and death. We go deeply into looking at our own sins and shortcomings, our own failures and pains, and especially our own mortality, so that we can celebrate more fully Christ’s sacrifice for us and his conquering death.
You don’t know how really good water tastes until you have been in a drought and dehydrated. We do not know what new life is really like until we have examined our old one. Ash Wednesday helps us to start that time. Ashes are put on our foreheads in the shape of a cross, and words are spoken over us. “Mike, remember you are mortal. From dust you came, and to dust you shall return. Repent and believe the gospel.”
It’s quite a sobering experience. Most of us do not like to think about our mortality. Or we think of it in a way that makes it less real. But it is real.
Amanda came with her parents to the kneeling rail of the church. I do not know if she had been paying attention to the sermon. If she had, she had missed the part where I talked about this. As she knelt there, I came up to her, holding the bowl of ashes in my hand and said, “Amanda. …”
Before I could get the next words out, she looked up at me, smiled, and said “Yes?” I put the ashes on her forehead and said, “Remember you are mortal. From dust you came, and to dust you shall return. Repent and believe the gospel.”
Her face just fell. The smile dropped. My heart broke. I had just told this little girl, this young woman who was bringing so much joy into everyone’s life, someone who had all of the great things in the world going for her, that she was going to die. My heart aches and I see her face this time every year.
Yet it is true. This earthly part of our life will end. The children’s bedtime prayer is not “… if I should die. …” Because it is not an if. It’s “when I die.”
But there is good news. Death is not the last word. This year, Ash Wednesday and Valentine’s Day are close to each other. Valentine’s Day was Friday. Ash Wednesday is in 10 days. It’s a strange confluence of love and ashes. The Bible tells us that there are some things that never end, never die. Faith, hope and love, to be exact. It also tells us that God is love.
Notice the verb. It is descriptive. It is what God is. When we are connected to God, we are connected to love. And love never ends. Love never dies. Love overcomes all.
Yes, Amanda, we are all going to die. You, me, everyone. But that is not the end. The ashes will wash off, and soon, very soon, we will celebrate a day when death is no more.
