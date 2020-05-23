Monday is Memorial Day. Memorial Day began May 1, 1865, in Charleston as a way to honor those who had died in the war to preserve the Union.
A group of recently freed slaves and others found graves where 257 bodies of unnamed Union soldiers from the war were buried.
The graves were in disrepair and disregard, near the Hampton Park Race Course (beside the current Citadel).
In gratitude for their sacrifice in helping to preserve the Union and bring an end to slavery, they cleaned the graveyard, placed flowers on the graves and held services of prayer and thanksgiving for those who now lie in the earth. More than 10,000 people attended.
Since that time, we have honored those who have died in our seemingly never-ending wars. There will be services at various places around the Pee Dee on Monday. I encourage you to attend one.
A few years ago I attended the service at the national cemetery. It was very moving, and I am grateful to God for all who have given themselves to preserve the Union.
I ran into a pastor of another church in the area at that service. He was there with his son.
After the service, we were talking about the previous day’s worship at our churches and were bemoaning the small attendance. (It’s usually one of the lowest attended days in the church year.)
My friend said he started to stand up at the beginning and say, “I’d like to welcome all of you who do not have a house at the beach, the lake, the mountains or the river!”
We both laughed, because it’s true.
We started this holiday as a way of thanking God for those who gave their life for us, making it something public and large, something to show our gratitude as a community and nation, not just as individuals. But slowly, like most holidays in America, it has become just another day off and a day to have special sales.
I encourage you to make it different this year. I know many of you will be gone tomorrow.
Wherever you are, there will be a church (most likely a United Methodist one) nearby. Attend it, offer God praise through song, lift up in prayer those who are grieving, pray for the leaders of our country and of the world that they will soon decide to follow Jesus, the Prince of Peace, rather than Mars, the god of war.
And on Monday, find a cemetery and look for a grave with a small American flag on it. Go and stand beside the grave and offer a prayer.
You might not have known that person, but we all owe him or her more than we can repay.
