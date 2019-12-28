Three days from now we get to do something wonderful! We toss out the old calendar and open up the new one.
A new calendar is a symbol of what God gives us in so many ways: a new chance at life.
I love new calendars and all of the hope they can bring.
Next year is a leap year, so we have one more day for good things.
Here’s a prayer that I might have shared in the past, but it is worth sharing again.
I hope you have a happy and peaceful new year!
A New Calendar Prayer
I open a new calendar, Lord.
It lies flat, clean, crisp, pristine on my desk.
The days are numbered, and, as yet, have no markings in them. Each blank space an opportunity, something that can be filled.
Fill them with your grace, O Lord.
Let me see each one become a place, a time, where your love, your peace, your joy, your righteousness, your justice is made real in this new year.
Remind me to intentionally leave some blank, so that my days do not become so full that I have no time to reflect, no time to rest, no time just to be. Keep me from so much busyness , and allow me to commit, from time to time, the sin of the assembly-line-wasted time.
As the year progresses, Lord this calendar will become creased, marred, torn, stained with coffee-mug rings. Let those things bring character not only to the calendar, but to this year, and to me.
Finally, when I put this calendar away 366 days from now, let me do so with love and gratitude for all you have done through the year.
This I pray in the name of the One who is beyond time, yet created time, even Jesus. Amen.
