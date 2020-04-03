I was raised by my grandfather, C.B. Smith, a newspaperman in Inman, S.C. He founded a small weekly newspaper, The Inman Times, in December 1920.
It contained mostly local news, train schedules, advertisements and bulletins. During the Great Depression, many people would pay for their subscription with eggs, vegetables from their gardens, occasional ham hocks or side of beef. My grandfather and his oldest daughter wrote most of the stories. My grandfather was a great storyteller.
Every evening we would sit on the front porch of his home and look out at the Blue Ridge Mountains in the distance. You could see Hogback Mountain towering over all of them. My grandfather would often say to me, “Boy, if you can’t see Hogback, you’re too far away.”
We could also see the Moonlite Drive-In, looking like a postage stamp against the mountains. We could barely see the action on the screen, but he would tell me the story and what was being said. It was the same movie every night for a week, but usually a different story each night.
Except on Wednesday nights. On Wednesdays, my grandfather would take a plate of food to a home four houses down the street to Mr. Joe. It was usually beans, corn, potatoes, tomatoes and squash that people still continued to bring my grandfather, though they now paid with cash. The Depression had been over for 25 years, but people still remembered the goodness of my grandfather.
Mr. Joe lived alone. He was a mean man. The kids on the street hated it when we hit a ball into his yard, because he would yell at us from his porch while we retrieved it. If we stood in the street in front of his house, he could come out and yell at us to go away. He was known for never saying a kind word about anyone, and he often wrote my grandfather letters criticizing him and the newspaper, even though the most controversial topic he wrote about was who had the best garden in the spring. We did not know why he was mean. He just was.
Every week, on Wednesday without fail, my grandfather would take a plate of food to Mr. Joe, stay a while with him, then come back to the porch, light a cigar and watch the fireflies and the stars blinking in the night.
One Wednesday night I sat beside him and asked, “Granddaddy, do you like Mr. Joe?”
“No. Not particularly.”
“Then why do you take him supper every week and sit and talk with him?” I asked.
“Because,” he said, “I don’t like him. But I do love him.”
“How can you love somebody you don’t like?” I asked.
He blew out a puff of cigar smoke, kept looking at the stars, and said, “Liking is how you feel. And feelings come and go. Love is what you do, no matter how you feel.”
Then we just sat in the darkness of the evening and watched the fireflies.
May you discover what true love is this Holy Week.
