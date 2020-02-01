“That your faith should not stand in the wisdom of men, but in the power of God.”
— I Corinthians 2:5 (KJV)
As we enter into the third decade of this 21st century, it’s easy to recognize man’s tremendous advancements in education, medicine, science and technology.
So many wonderful improvements have happened through man’s increased knowledge and wisdom that have advanced the quality of our everyday lives.
However, today, we want to take a look at our faith in relationship to man’s wisdom and the power of God.
The root word for wisdom is “wise,” which means “having or showing sound judgement.” Other words — such as keen discernment, good sense, insight, knowledge, prudence and being rational — come to mind when thinking about someone with sound practical wisdom. Thus, this suggests that it should be applied to an individual who has the ability to realize great understanding of people and situations.
One definition of faith in the dictionary says it is based on a “belief, loyalty, and trust in God.” Another definition states that it is a “firm belief in something for which there is no proof.”
However, the Bible tells us in Hebrews Chapter 11:1 that “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, and the evidence of things not seen.” This verse lets us know that there is substance, hope and evidence in things not seen when we allow our faith to be exercised in the “now” times of life. In other words, based or standing on His word.
Our lesson today begins with the Apostle Paul stating why he came to the Corinthian church. He says to the leadership there that he did not come to them using “lofty words and his brilliant wisdom.” He came to testify of the power of God through his son Jesus. The New Living Translation (NLT) of this verse states: “I did this so you would trust not in human wisdom but in the power of God.”
All too often we have heard the saying, “If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything.” Or we hear things like “We need to take a stand.” There’s even a law that is in place that’s called “stand your ground.” Whether it’s used in a popular saying or in an existing law, each needs to have a base or foundation for their meaning and use.
At times, especially in these modern times, man’s wisdom has been shown to be flawed, unwise, untrustworthy and unsteady. God’s word warns man several times to be “not impressed with your own wisdom. Instead, fear the Lord and turn away from evil” (Proverbs 3:7). He says that “there is more hope for fools than for people who think they are wise” (Proverbs 26:12). Also it says that “What sorrow for those who are wise in their own eyes and think themselves so clever” (Isaiah 5:21).
I believe we live in some times of misguided and unstable wisdom. It can be found in our homes, schools, economy, politics and even our religious institutions. Without a doubt we need help. Therefore, the solution should be to put our confidence and stance in the powerful Word of God. He says, “If you need wisdom, ask our generous God, and he will give it to you. He will not rebuke you for asking.” His knowledge, wisdom and understanding far exceed our limited resources. Our power to stand, like Paul’s, is not in man’s wisdom but faith in the power of God’s word.
Blessing and peace always.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.