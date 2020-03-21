Today we wake up to a new “normal.” Schools closed, churches suspending activities, people working from home, bare grocery store shelves, social distancing and COVID-19 all over the news and on our brains, dictating our every move.
As we adjust to this new “normal,” we all seem to be thinking the same thing: “I know what I am not supposed to do, but what can I do?” This is especially true in the church.
We are told God gave us a spirit of power and not fear. We are reminded that God is in control. We are reminded that nothing can separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus.
We are encouraged to walk by faith and not by sight. Those things are all true, and in times like these, in times of uncertainty, I think it best to fall back on the greatest commandments.
When Jesus was asked what’s the greatest commandment, he responded, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: Love your neighbor as yourself. All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.” (Matthew 22:36-40 NIV)
When the world is upside down and we have been thrown for a loop, we need a guide. We need a true north that leads us, and that true north is love. When all else fails, fall back on love, because when we peer into our new “normal” with the lens of love, the murkiness that is in front of us begins to dissipate.
The question facing our society is how do we act in love toward one another, especially those who are most vulnerable? And with COVID-19, the most vulnerable are the elderly, the young, the immune compromised, the homeless, diabetics and those with heart and lung disease. We must remember that being loving to our vulnerable neighbors is being faithful to God. We must discern for ourselves how best we can be loving.
Some steps that we can take to be loving to our neighbors include:
Praying. Yes, God is in control, and we know that prayer changes things. We pray for our local and global leaders to be surrounded by wise counsel as they make tough decisions. We pray for those who are vulnerable that they will stay safe. We pray for our doctors, nurses, those who keep the hospitals clean and everyone in between who put themselves at risk to keep us safe.
We can respect those in authority that must make tough decisions, understanding that there is no pastoral handbook on what to do during a pandemic.
When making decisions, think about how our choices impact the most vulnerable in our society. Think about the elderly person that might not be able to stockpile groceries and supplies. Think about the parent who has no time off, and now their child is home from school for two weeks.
Call and check in on those who might be feeling overwhelmed and stressed out by the situation due to any number of reasons.
If you find yourself with more free time than usual, learn something new. Walk in nature and discover God in a new way. Worship happens throughout the week. This is a perfect time to experience it.
This is a great opportunity, if you haven’t already, to participate in the life of your church electronically. View the live stream of your service. Attend a virtual Bible study.
Say a prayer while washing your hands, as we are doing so more frequently.
In times like this, we must stick together and let the light of Christ shine through the darkness and recognize that we are all created in the image of the creator.
May the Lord bless you and keep you. May the Lord make His face shine upon you and be gracious unto you. May the Lord look upon you with favor and grant you peace. Amen!
