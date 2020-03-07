The body politic might be likened to the human organism.
If the various members and parts of that organism are coordinated and cooperating in harmony, we have as a result the expression of life in its fullest degree.
When these members lack coordination and harmony, we have the reverse, which in the human organism is disease dissolution, death.
Similarly, in the body politic of humanity dissension, discord and warfare are always destructive and inevitably fatal. All created beings are dependent upon peace and coordination, for every contingent and phenomenal being is a composition of distinct elements.
If there is affinity and cohesion among these constituent elements, strength and life are manifest; but when dissension and repulsion arise among them, disintegration follows. This is proof that peace and amity, which God has willed for His children, are the saving factors of human society, whereas war and strife, which violate His ordinances, are the cause of death and destruction.
The wonderful Law of Attraction, Harmony and Unity holds together His marvelous Creation. As with the whole, so with the parts; whether a flower or a human body, when the attracting principle is withdrawn from it, the flower or the man dies. It is therefore clear that attraction, harmony, unity and love are the cause of life, whereas repulsion, discord, hatred and separation bring death.
Look about you at the world. Here unity, mutual attraction and gathering together engender life, but disunity and inharmony spell death. When you consider all phenomena, you will see that every created thing has come into being through the mingling of many elements, and once this collectivity of elements is dissolved, and this harmony of components is dissevered, the life form is wiped out.
Reflect on other forms of life other than human and be admonished thereby: Those clouds that drift apart cannot produce the bounty of the rain, and are soon lost; a flock of sheep, once scattered, fall prey to the wolf, and birds that fly alone will be caught fast in the claws of the hawk.
What greater demonstration could there be that unity leads to flourishing life, while dissension and withdrawing from the others, will lead only to misery, for these are the sure ways to bitter disappointment and ruin?
As to religious, racial, national and political bias: All of these prejudices strike at the very root of human life; one and all they beget bloodshed and the ruination of the world. So long as these prejudices survive, there will be continuous and fearsome wars.
O people of Justice! Be as brilliant as the light and as splendid as the fire that blazed in the Burning Bush. The brightness of the fire of your love will no doubt fuse and unify the contending peoples and kindreds of the earth, while the fierceness of the flame of enmity and hatred cannot but result in strife and ruin.
(Excerpts from compilation “The Power of Unity — Overcoming Racial Divisions, Rebuilding America.”)
God is Love. (1 John 4:16)
