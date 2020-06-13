Racism is the most challenging issue confronting America.
A nation whose ancestry includes every people on earth — whose motto is E pluribus unum, whose ideals of freedom under law have inspired millions throughout the world — cannot continue to harbor prejudice against any racial or ethnic group without betraying itself.
Racism is an affront to human dignity, a cause of hatred and division, a disease that devastates society.
Notwithstanding the efforts already expended for its elimination, racism continues to work its evil upon this nation. Progress toward tolerance, mutual respect and unity has been painfully slow and marked with repeated setbacks.
The recent resurgence of divisive racial attitudes, the increased number of racial incidents and the deepening despair of minorities and the poor make the need for solutions ever more pressing and urgent.
To ignore the problem is to expose the country to physical, moral and spiritual danger.
Aware of the magnitude of the urgency of the issue, we, the National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is of the United States, speaking for the entire U.S. Baha’i community, appeal to all people of goodwill to arise without further delay to resolve the fundamental social problem of this country.
We do so because of our feeling of shared responsibility, because of the global experience of the Baha’i community in effecting racial harmony within itself and because of the vision that the sacred scriptures of our faith convey of the destiny of America.
The oneness of humanity is the pivot round which revolve all of the teaching of the Baha’i Faith. It is at once a statement of principle and an assertion of the ultimate goal of human experience on the planet.
More than a century ago, Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i Faith, wrote: “The well-being of mankind, its peace and security, are unattainable unless and until its unity is firmly established.” It is a principle that issues naturally from the genesis and purpose of human existence. The Word of God as presented in the Baha’i writings offers compelling insights as in the following examples:
Veiled in My immemorial being and in the ancient eternity of My essence, I knew My love for thee; therefore I created thee, have engraved on thee Mine image and revealed to thee My beauty.
Know ye not why We created you all from the same dust? That no one should exalt himself over the other. Ponder at all times in your hearts how ye were created.
Since We have created you all from one same substance it is incumbent on you to be even as one soul, to walk with the same feet, eat with the same mouth and dwell in the same land, that from your inmost being, by your deeds and actions, the signs of oneness and the essence of detachment may be made manifest. Such is My counsel to you, O concourse of light! Heed ye this counsel that ye may obtain the fruit of holiness from the tree of wondrous glory.
All men have been created to carry forward an ever-advancing civilization. The Almighty beareth Me witness: To act like the beasts of the field is unworthy of man. Those virtues that befit his dignity are forbearance, mercy, compassion and loving-kindness towards all the peoples and kindreds of the earth.
Part 1 in a series on “The Vision of Race Unity America’s Most Challenging Issue” made in 1991. Printed with permission of copyright holder National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is of the United States with all rights reserved.
