In days gone by, though harmony was established, yet owing to the absence of means, the unity of mankind could not have been achieved.
Continents remained widely divided, even among the peoples of one and the same continent association, and interchange of thought were well-nigh impossible. Consequently intercourse, understanding and unity among all the peoples and kindreds of the earth were unattainable.
In this day, however, means of communication have multiplied and the six main continents of Earth have virtually merged into one. For everyone it is now easy to travel to any land, to associate and exchange views with its peoples, and to become familiar, through publications, with the conditions, the religious beliefs and the thoughts of all men.
In like manner, all of the members of the human family, whether peoples or governments, cities or villages, have become increasingly interdependent. Self-sufficiency is possible, inasmuch as political ties unite all peoples and nations, and the bonds of trade and industry, of agriculture and education, are being strengthened every day. Hence the unity of all humankind can in this day be achieved.
In this day, nothing can inflict a greater harm upon this cause (of God) than dissension and strife, contention, estrangement and apathy among the loved ones of God. Flee them, through the power of God and his sovereign aid, and strive to knit together the hearts of men, in his name.
O contending peoples and kindred of the earth! Set your faces toward unity and let the radiance of its light shine upon you. Gather and for the sake of God resolve to root out whatever is the source of contention amongst you.
Shut your eyes to estrangement, then fix your gaze on unity. Cleave tenaciously unto that which will lead to the well-being and tranquility of all mankind. This span of earth is but one homeland and one habitation.
Be in perfect unity. Never become angry with one another. Let your eyes be directed toward the kingdom of truth and not toward the world of creation. Love the creatures for the sake of God and not for themselves.
You will never become angry or impatient if you love them for the sake of God. Humanity is not perfect. There are imperfections in every human being, and you will always become unhappy if you look toward the people themselves. But if you look toward God, you will love them and be kind to them, for the world of God is the world of perfection and complete mercy.
Prayer for America From the Baha’i Faith
O God! Let This American democracy become glorious in spiritual degrees even as it has aspired to material degrees and render this just government victorious. Confirm this revered nation to upraise the standard of the oneness of humanity, to promulgate the Most Great Peace, to become thereby most glorious and praiseworthy among all the nations of the world. O God! This American nation is worthy of Thy favors and is deserving of Thy mercy. Make it precious and near to Thee through Thy bounty and bestowal. Amen.
