With the novel coronavirus spreading, our alarm bells go off with ways to “boost” our immune system and magically protect us against disease.
In fact, many products, pills and potions are being marketed to “help” us fend off this virus.
It’s not that simple, of course. Our immune system is a complex array of many different cells doing a number of things, such as identifying or attacking invaders, carrying messages and generally working together to protect us against disease. And, there is no one product or food that will guarantee we won’t get a cold, the flu or the coronavirus.
You can take a host of supplements, including vitamins, minerals, herbs and other products, in the hopes of “boosting” your immune system, but one thing to watch out for is overstimulating the immune system. This can actually backfire and compromise the immune system. A good idea is to focus more on nourishing and strengthening the immune system instead.
A healthy lifestyle is the first line of defense for the immune system and includes:
» Eating an anti-inflammatory array of foods daily. This means less processed and fatty, salty, sugary foods and more fruits and veggies, whole grains, lean protein and healthy fats.
» Getting in regular physical activity or 150 minutes of moderate activity each week. And, anything is better than nothing, but over-exercising can actually compromise the immune system.
» Managing stress effectively. Finding healthy ways to relax. Examples include enjoying nature, yoga and meditation, having positive support or finding a counselor that helps you cope more effectively.
» Aiming for seven to eight hours of sleep per night. Sleep deprivation depletes cells such as white blood cells made to fight invaders.
» Not smoking. Smoking also depletes the immune system
» Limiting alcohol. This is no more than one drink a day for women and two drinks a day for men to keep the immune system strong.
» Avoiding infection by washing hands often and cooking animal proteins to the correct temperature
If you’re deficient in a vitamin or mineral, supplementation might be needed, but there is no evidence that more of a vitamin (such as vitamin C or D) is better despite people’s anecdotal stories of not getting the flu or a cold. Also, the FDA does not regulate supplements, so do your research on the supplement and the company selling it before taking any supplements.
One interesting supplement that shows promise in helping decrease the duration of a cold or the flu is elderberry. This plant has been used for hundreds of years and was traditionally given as a tea or syrup in a smaller dose as a tonic daily or higher doses if sick. While there are many different strains, the plant traditionally used is Sambucus Nigra, commonly known as black elderberry or European elder. In addition to elderberry teas, extracts and syrups, there also are versions made in gummies, lozenges and pills.
Elderberries contain vitamin A, C, potassium and two powerful antioxidants, quercetin and anthocyanins, which are anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial and anti-viral. Current research suggests that while elderberry does not keep people from getting colds or the flu, it can reduce the duration of the viruses and bacteria by inhibiting the entry and replication in human cells and can also help strengthen the immune response. It is best taken at the onset of any symptoms.
The extract is considered safe to use in children over age 4 for up to 12 weeks, but caution is advised for pregnancy, lactation and if taking any medications that suppress the immune system. Eating raw elderberries can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
More research is needed, but the current research suggests an old remedy might indeed work to some degree to help us fight infections from bacteria and viruses and maybe even coronavirus.
For more information on adopting healthier lifestyle changes, contact Kitty Finklea, lifestyle coach, registered dietitian and personal trainer at McLeod Health and Fitness Center, 843-777-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.