Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... CAPE FEAR AT ELIZABETHTOWN AFFECTING BLADEN COUNTY NC ...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... CAPE FEAR AT WILLIAM O HUSKE LOCK AND DAM 3 AFFECTING BLADEN AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES NC NORTHEAST CAPE FEAR NEAR BURGAW AFFECTING PENDER COUNTY NC LYNCHES AT EFFINGHAM AFFECTING FLORENCE COUNTY SC ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC LITTLE PEE DEE AT GALIVANTS FERRY AFFECTING HORRY AND MARION COUNTIES SC WACCAMAW AT CONWAY AFFECTING HORRY COUNTY SC GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING FLORENCE AND MARION COUNTIES SC BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING DARLINGTON AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC BLACK AT KINGSTREE AFFECTING WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE LYNCHES AT EFFINGHAM. * UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING. * AT 8:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 17.42 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 14.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL AND GET BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 17.5 FEET...EXTENSIVE FLOODING WILL OCCUR ALONG THE RIVER. IN ADDITION, FLOOD WATERS WILL AFFECT SOME RESIDENTIAL AREAS UP STREAM NEAR THE SUMTER COUNTY LINE. &&