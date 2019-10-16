I thought this day would never come, and you probably did, too.
The temps are dropping! We are still a long way from a winter chill, but it feels fabulous to walk outside in the morning and feel an autumn nip in the air.
Of course, this is South Carolina, and that means the mercury can rise on any given day without much warning. But in my optimism that fall is here to stay, I’m pulling out my favorite soup pot and dreaming of all of the different kinds of soups I’ll be putting it in over the next several weeks.
The history of soup is not a timeline easily charted, as it’s probably just a tad shy of being old as dirt. It’s not far-fetched, however, to imagine some harried farmer’s wife faced with a few odds and ends with which to feed a large, hungry family. A couple of tomatoes here, an onion there, a carrot that was left behind during harvest, the last of the potatoes from the root cellar and perhaps some meat scraps — cook it all up with some herbs in a kettle of water, add some bread, and a meal is born.
While there are certainly a good many soups out there that require a more complicated preparation (French onion, anyone?), it’s the rusticity of those simpler versions that appeal to me the most. Like that farmer’s wife, I sometimes find myself staring at a jumble of rogue vegetables rolling around in the crisper and various leftovers, mentally willing them to coalesce into a culinary epiphany.
Unlike that farmer’s wife, I also have a pantry of canned things and a freezer of bagged things to throw into the mix. (I have been grateful more than once for a can of black beans or bag of lentils during my tenure as a home cook.)
But even with these modern-day options, you can’t ignore the factor of time when you’re the family cook. Well, actually I ignore it all time, jumping up from my desk at 6 p.m., still in my yoga pants and torn T-shirt, my hair unbrushed, racing to the kitchen to get something going (what? what?) before my family starts doing that nervous little walk-through to see if I’ve got something on the stove yet. (To ask me what time dinner is served is a dangerous folly.) But it’s during these madcap races to feed my beloved hungry that I realize soup is my best friend.
And I can thank my mama for that. She was a soup wizard, and my sisters and I are all the better for it. The fact that she was the keeper of myriad family recipes for Italian soups was a bonus, for sure. Of all the soups Mama made, my favorite was the simplest in the bunch: stracciatella, which she always called “pasta with cheese and egg soup.” The Italian counterpart of Asian egg drop soup, “stracciatella” means “little shred,” a reference to the thin ribbons of egg throughout.
The ingredients are basic: chicken broth or stock, pasta, parmesan cheese, eggs, salt and pepper. A little dusting of freshly grated nutmeg sets off the flavors nicely. I typically have all of these things on hand. You can certainly use homemade chicken stock if you have time to make it or have a supply in the freezer, but the boxed kind works well, especially if you need to get something on the table, stat. If you have spinach, Italian parsley or other greens, those can be shaved and added for color and texture.
Though not traditional, Mama would sometimes put cubes of cheddar in at the last minute for a kind of mac-and-cheese effect. (My children loved Nonnie’s “macaroni and cheese” soup.) I stick to a more authentic preparation these days, though. Stracciatella makes a wonderful “sick day” soup, too — something to keep in mind as flu season approaches.
But you don’t need a fever to have an excuse to indulge in this easy-to-prepare, delicious soup.
Here’s the recipe I use:
Stracciatella
Ingredients:
1 quart of chicken broth or stock.
2 eggs, beaten.
4 ounces of pasta (ditali or spaghetti broken into small pieces works best).
¼ cup of freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
Salt and pepper to taste.
Grated nutmeg, to garnish (optional).
Directions:
» Bring the liquid to a boil in a soup pot.
» Add the pasta, stirring well and reducing heat just so the liquid maintains a boil, but not to the point of boiling up and over. (You also can add greens at this point, if desired.)
» When the pasta reaches al dente (should still have a bit of “bite” or firmness at its core), drizzle in the beaten eggs and gently use a fork or whisk to incorporate.
» Let this simmer for 1 minute.
» Remove the soup pot from the heat and stir in the grated cheese.
» Add salt and pepper to taste.
» Cover and allow it to sit for another minute or two to let everything marry. To serve, ladle the hot soup into bowls, add additional cheese as a topping and a sprinkle of nutmeg.
If you have a favorite soup recipe, I’d love to hear about it. Please share your recipes on the Carolina Spoon Facebook page at facebook.com/
