Williamson-Chaplin
Mr. and Mrs. Paul Williamson of Florence, SC announce the engagement of their daughter, Elise Hope Williamson to Robert Andrew Chaplin III, son of Mr. and Mrs. Drew Chaplin, Jr. of Florence, SC. The wedding will be June 6th, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church in Florence, SC.
The bride elect is a 2015 graduate of The College of Charleston. She is employed by Molina Healthcare of South Carolina and The School of Dance Arts.
The groom elect is a 2012 graduate of The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina. He is employed by Palmetto Commercial Real Estate.
