Smith-Yahnis
Merritt Mayes Smith and Byron Charles Yahnis Jr, both of Florence, were married on November 9, 2019 at 4:00 in the afternoon at DeBordieu Club in Georgetown, SC. Reverend William Francis Malambri, III performed the ceremony. The bride, who was escorted by her father, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Woodford Smith of Florence. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Mayes Pringle of Surfside Beach and Mr. and Mrs. James Merritt Smith of Houston, TX and the late Ms. Jane Anne Wright Smith. The bride is a Clemson University graduate and a teacher at All Saints' Episcopal Day School.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Byron Charles Yahnis of Florence. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Leray Garrick Godwin of Lake City and the late Mr. and Mrs. Christopher James Yahnis of Florence. He attended the University of South Carolina and is employed with The Yahnis Company.
Maid of Honor was Marley Smith, sister of the bride. Best man was Byron Yahnis, father of the groom. Bridesmaids were Sara Grace Bailey, Morgan Meggs, Sterling Moose, Lillian Pringle, cousin of the bride, and Nicole Yahnis, sister of the groom.
Groomsmen were Nicholas Carter, Jackson Dent,
Edward Moore and Christopher Yahnis, cousin of the groom. Ringbearer was Kade Oates, cousin of the bride.
Photography provided by Pasha Belman Photography.
A reception followed at DeBordieu Clubhouse in
Georgetown. After a honeymoon to St. Lucia, the couple will live in Florence.
