Matthews-Garrison
Elizabeth Annette Matthews of Columbia, SC and
Justin Wilson Garrison of Atlanta, GA were married
November 23, 2019 at four o'clock in the afternoon at Washington Street United Methodist Church. Rev. Dr. Paul W. Harmon performed the ceremony. The bride, who was escorted be her father, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Hamilton Matthews of Columbia, SC. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hampton Alva Whetsell of Bowman, SC and Mrs. James Eugene
Matthews and the late Mr. Matthews of Sumter, SC . She received her B.A. in English from the University of SC Honors College; MA in Modern Literature and Culture from King's College London.
The groom is the son of Mr. & Mrs. John Joseph Garrison of Lexington. He is the grandson of Mrs. William Henry Hart, Jr., & the late Mr. Hart of Florence and Mrs. Ralph Woodrow Garrison, Sr and the late Mr. Garrison of Florence. He received is B.S. in Computer Science from the University of SC Honors College; M. Sc. In Econometrics & Mathematical Economics- London School of Economics.
Maid of Honor was Elizabeth Herring. Best man was Carsten Bryant. Bridesmaids were Lauren Garrison, sister of the groom, Meg Matthews, cousin of the bride, Caroline Cates, Nina Davis, Brianna Eberl and Jayne Hastings, all friends of the bride. Groomsmen were Hamilton Matthews, brother of the bride, Madison Matthews, brother of the bride, Tony Alessi, Adam Glenn, Kolman McMurphy and Ben Youngblood, all friends of the groom. Flower girls were Alma Louise Aravena and Rosemary Aravena, friends of the bride.
A reception followed at 1208 Washington Place in Columbia. After a honeymoon to Asheville, NC, the couple will reside in Atlanta, GA.
