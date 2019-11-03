Huggins-Atkinson
Taylor Leigh Huggins and Robert Earle Atkinson IV were united in marriage on November 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Florence. Reverend Steece Hayes performed the ceremony. The bride, who was given in marriage by her mother, is the daughter of Linda Huggins and the late Samuel Trent Huggins. Robin Thompson and Ashley Pahis provided music for the ceremony. The reception followed at the Florence Country Club.
The bride elect received a Bachelors of Science degree in Nursing from Chamberlain University. She is employed by McLeod Regional Medical Center as a Registered Nurse. The groom-elect is the son of Robert Earle Atkinson III and Eleanor Gibbes McMahan. He attended Florence-Darlington Technical College and is employed with Dilmar Oil Company.
Matrons of Honor were Callie Pahis, sister of the bride, of Florence and Katelyn Baldwin of Florence. Maid of Honor was Brittany Tisdale of Florence. Bridesmaids were Taylor Prince of Florence, Ellis Atkinson of Lamar, Nathalie Way of Florence and Allie Roark of Florence. Flower girl was Caulder Elizabeth Pahis of Florence.
Best man was Robert Earle Atkinson III of Georgetown. Groomsmen were Chadwick Haselden, Ryan Huggins, Dalton Collins, Taylor Harpe and Hunter Welch, all of Florence.
Ushers were Dewitt Sturkie and Cody Windham, both of Florence.
After a honeymoon in Jamaica the couple will reside in Florence.
