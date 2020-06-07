Linares Grainger - Lowman
Crista Linares Grainger of Guatemala City, Guatemala and Robert Wells Lowman, III of Florence, SC were married March 21, 2020 at ten o'clock am at The Chapel at Pensatiro House Hotel in Antigua, Guatemala. Father Siguere performed the ceremony. The bride, who was
escorted by her father is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fernando Linares Beltranena and Mrs. Carmen Maria Grainger of Guatemala City, Guatemala. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles R. Grainger of Nichols, SC and the late Dr. and Mrs. Francisco Linares Arnanda of Guatemala City, Guatemala.
The bride is a graduate of The Citadel with a Master's degree in Intelligence and Homeland Security. She is employed with Homeland Security as an Operations Manager for Amivero LLC.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wells Lowman, Jr of Florence, SC. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. AW Waddell of Florence, SC and Mrs. Myrtle W. Lowman and the late Mr. Robert W. Lowman, Sr of Florence, SC. He is a graduate of The Citadel with a Master's degree in International Politics and Military Affairs. He is employed at the Pentagon as a Military Analyst for Whitney Bradley Brown, LLC.
A wedding trip is planned for Siem Reap, Cambodia at a later date. The couple will reside in Arlington, Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.