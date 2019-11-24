Ford-Beauchemin
Suzanne Todd Ford, daughter of Tom and Cherry Ford of Florence, SC, and Alexis Beauchemin, son of Yves Beauchemin and Viviane St-Onge of Longueuil, Quebec, were married on November 6, 2019.
The ceremony was held at White Point Gardens in Charleston, SC with Vann Cochran officiating the ceremony. A reception dinner followed at Peninsula Grill.
The bride has a bachelor's degree in Biological Sciences from Clemson University and graduated as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Oklahoma State University. She practiced at Salisbury Animal Hospital in Salisbury, NC for 5 years and has recently joined Parkway Veterinary Clinic in Plymouth, Michigan.
Mr. Beauchemin has a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from École Polytechnique de Montréal. A design engineer working in motorsports, he previously resided in Mooresville, NC. He is currently employed by Pratt & Miller in New Hudson, Michigan.
The bride was escorted by her father. Maid of Honor was Elizabeth Ford of Charleston, SC, the bride's sister. Best Man was the groom's father.
Following their honeymoon in Charleston, the couple will reside in Novi, Michigan.
