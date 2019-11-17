Eaddy-Morris
Lyra Ashlyn Eaddy and Brandon Joseph Morris, both of Lake City, were married November 16, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Phillips Farm in Kingstree. Rev. Mason Heyward Cantey, friend of the couple, performed the ceremony. The bride, given in marriage by her mother, is the daughter of Lyra Hopkins Dotson and the late Frank Eaddy of Lake City. She is the stepdaughter of Denise Poston Eaddy. She is the granddaughter of Claire Godwin Hopkins, Steve and Patti Hopkins, Betty Jo Eaddy and the late Billy L. Eaddy, all of Lake City, and Gerald and Martha Kelly of Murrells Inlet.
Ashlyn is a graduate of Francis Marion University and is a Registered Nurse at MUSC Florence.
Brandon is the son of Rendon and Tracie Morris of Lake City. He is the grandson of Nellie Wise Gaskins and the late Von Gaskins of Lake City and the Late Jack Morris of Lake City. He is a graduate of Piedmont Technical College with an Associate's degree in Mortuary Science. He is employed with Nucor Building Systems.
Best man was Zachary Whitmire Askins, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Joshua Scott Askins and Robert Grayson McClam, friends of the groom. Ringbearer was Easton Miles, cousin of the groom.
Maid of Honor was Mary Claire Noel Dotson, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Candace Elizabeth Morris, sister of the groom, and Sophia Rose Askins, friend of the bride. Flower girl was Emery Leigh Miles, cousin of the groom.
Musicians were Cliff Gardner and Susan Cox. Included in the music, was a special song, "Yours Forever," by Dara Maclean, a love song the bride sang to the groom as a surprise.
She wore a Victorian gown and veil customized for her. She carried a bouquet bound by her grandmothers blue broach. The groom wore a bow tie fashioned from the same lace as the bride's gown.
The reception followed at Phillips Farm in Kingstree. After a honeymoon the couple will reside in Lake City.
