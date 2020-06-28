Cromer-Josey
Mr. and Mrs. James Paul Cromer, III of Sumter, SC announce the engagement of their daughter, SaraLouise Cromer to Matthew Samuel Josey. The bride elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Paul Cromer, Jr and Mr. and Mrs. Peter James Flanagan, all of Sumter, SC. She is the great granddaughter of Mrs. Florence Flanagan of Sumter, SC. She attended Clemson University and is a Manger with Chick-Fil-A of West Florence.
The groom elect is the son of Mr. & Mrs. J. Rene' Josey of Florence, SC. He is the grandson of Mr. & Mrs. J. Larry Josey and the late Dr. & Mrs. Samuel M. Willis, all of Clemson, SC. He is a graduate of Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. He is a Manager at Chick-Fil-A of West Florence.
The wedding will be held October 03, 2020 at Church of the Holy Comforter, Sumter, SC.
