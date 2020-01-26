Bruce-DeHart
Martha Ellen Bruce and Kenneth Lee DeHart, III were married at 6 o'clock in the evening January 25 at Central
United Methodist Church in Florence. The Rev. Meg Jiunnies and the Reverend Gabriel David Swing, stepfather of the groom, officiated the ceremony. A reception hosted by the bride's parents followed the ceremony at the Florence Country Club.
The bride, who was escorted by her father, is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. John Larrabee Bruce, Jr. of Florence, SC. She is the granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. John Larrabee Bruce, Sr, of Florence, SC, and the late Mr. and Mrs. George Graham Walters of Cheraw, SC. The bride-elect is a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Science degree in Retail Management and a Master's in Health Administration. She is employed byAtrium Health in Charlotte, NC.
The groom is the is the son of the Revered and Mrs.
Gabriel David Swing of Davidson, NC and the late Dr. Kenneth Lee DeHart, II or Myrtle Beach, SC. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Keith Atkins Walker of Logansport, Indiana and Mrs. Betty Tipton of Indianapolis, Indiana, and the late Mr. Tipton. The groom-elect is a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a
Bachelor of Science degree in Business Finance. He is
employed by Carolina Asset Management Firm as a
Financial Advisor in Charlotte, NC.
The bride's sisters, Mrs Elizabeth Bruce Blanton and Dr. Janie Catherine Bruce Moody served as matrons of honor. Bridesmaids were Miss Emma Margaret Blanton, Miss Elizabeth Martha Blanton, Miss Jacqueline Olivia Eden Ellis, Miss Alexandra Adele Lee, Mrs. Brittany Way Mims, Mrs. Mary Amanda Campbell Shumpert, Miss
Julia Elizabeth Shealor, Miss Mary Margaret Skarupa, Miss Grace Gabrielle Swing, sister of the groom.
Best man to the groom was Mr. John Austin Charles. Groomsmen were Mr. Howard Carter Seawell, IV,
Mr. Roland Heath Myers, Mr William Berkley Lawson, Mr. Samuel Vincent Salvato, Mr. Milton Lamar Ivey, III, Mr. Kyle McLane Haskin, Mr. William Thomas Clark,
Mr. Daniel Joseph DeHart, Mr. Lee Davis Williams,
Mr. Claude Plumee Close.
Ushers were Mr. Ryan Joseph Walker, Mr. Bryan
Daniel Basnight, and Mr. Charles Williams Miles.
Greeters were Miss Emma Margaret Blanton and Miss Elizabeth Martha Blanton, nieces of the bride. Music for the ceremony was provided by organist Dr. Don Grice.
After a wedding trip to northern California, the couple will reside in Charlotte, NC.
