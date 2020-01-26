Bruce-DeHart

Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON NC HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN SOUTH CAROLINA... GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING MARION AND FLORENCE COUNTIES PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON NC HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE. * FROM MONDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:00 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 17.23 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 19.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY MONDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 20.4 FEET BY WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 20.0 FEET...FLOOD WATERS WILL AFFECT SWAMPLANDS AND LOGGING INTERESTS. FLOOD WATERS WILL AFFECT TIMBERLAND AS FAR DOWNSTREAM AS YAUHANNAH TWO WEEKS AFTER THE CREST PASSES PEE DEE. LOGGING EQUIPMENT NEEDS TO BE MOVED. &&