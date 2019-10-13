Jackson-Richardson
Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth W. Jackson of Florence, SC announce the marriage of their daughter, Emily Elizabeth Jackson, to Joseph Lucas Richardson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph C. Richardson of Wilkesboro, NC, on October 12, 2019. The ceremony was held at The Millstone at Adam's Pond in Columbia, SC with Dr. Barry Jenkins officiating the ceremony.
The bride was attended by Eleanor Richardson as maid of honor and Katlyn McCabe as matron of honor. The bride's attendants were Sarah Austin, Martha Bruce, Emily Falciani, Clair Hollingsworth, Samantha Jacobs, Courtney Perkins, Sarah Taylor, and Katie Towery, with Holly Owens as a junior bridesmaid.
The best man was Joshua Richardson, brother of the groom. Ethan Butler, Tyler Jackson, Niko Jannetta, Jared Kassman, Charles Kress, Noah Lewis, Willie McAbee, Robert McLean, and Alex Pless served as groomsmen.
The bride graduated from Clemson University in 2014 and the University of South Carolina School of Law in 2017. She is an attorney at McAngus Goudelock and Courie in Columbia, SC. The groom graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2014 and the University of South Carolina School of Law in 2018. He is an attorney at Collins and Lacy in Columbia, SC.
After a trip to Reykjavik, Iceland and Paris, France, the couple will reside in Columbia, SC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.