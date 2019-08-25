Linares Grainger-Lowman
Mr. Fernando Linares Beltranena and Mrs. Carmen Maria Grainger of Guatemala City, Guatemala announce the engagement of their daughter, Crista Linares Grainger to Robert Wells Lowman, III, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wells Lowman, Jr of Florence, SC. The bride elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles R. Grainger of Nichols, SC and the late Dr. and Mrs. Francisco Linares Aranda of Guatemala City, Guatemala.
The bride elect is a graduate of Johnson and Wales
University in Charlotte, NC with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration. She also attended the Citadel Graduate School and received a master's degree in
Intelligence and Security Studies. She is employed by Langford Middle School as a Spanish teacher.
The groom elect is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Robert W. Lowman, Sr and the late Mr. and Mrs. A.W. Waddell, all of Florence, SC. He is a graduate of the Citadel with a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. He also attended the Citadel Graduate School and received a Master's degree in International Politics and Military Affairs. He is employed by Whitney Bradley Brown (WBB) as a Military Analyst.
The wedding will be March 21, 2020 in Antigua, Guatemala.