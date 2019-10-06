Starks-Merriman
Lauren Kendall Starks and Wilson Merritt Merriman, both of Charleston, South Carolina, were united in
marriage Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Central United Methodist in Florence, SC. The Rev. Thomas Wesley Smith performed the 6:00 p.m. ceremony. A reception followed at the Lucas Farm.
The Bride, who was escorted by her father, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Howard Starks of Florence, SC. She is the granddaughter of Ms. Victoria Harrelson Stokes of Florence, SC, Mr. and Mrs. George Boardman Stokes of Georgetown, SC, Mrs. Nell Mitchell Starks and the late Mr. Howard Frank Starks of Florence, SC. She earned a Bachelor of Science at the University of South Carolina in Exercise Science, and a Associates Degree in Physical Therapy.
The Groom is the son of the Dr. and Mrs. Hugh Gross Merriman III. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow Wilson Merritt of Easley, SC and Mrs. Margaret Haynie Merriman and the late Mr. Hugh Gross Merriman Jr. of Florence, SC. He earned a Bachelor of Science at University of South Carolina in Biology, and is employed by Medtronic.
The Matrons of Honor were Jacqueline Volz, sister of the bride; and Rosalyn Keels, friend of the bride.
The Best Man was Hugh "Chip" Merriman III, father of the Groom.
Bridesmaids were Caroline O'Neill, Haley Rogers, Taylor Pipkin, Ellen Smith, Sarah Harlan, Emily Fussell, cousin of the bride, Bonnie White, and Mary Reid Larcade.
Groomsmen were Preston Merriman, brother of the groom, Chase Merriman, brother of the groom, Jordan Keels, Dave Balderson, Chris Haggard, Shawn Bergeron, and Alex Odom.
Flower Girl was Kate Merriman, niece of the groom. Ring Bearer was Stokes Volz, nephew of the bride.
Following a honeymoon in Italy, the couple will reside in Charleston, SC.
