Truett-Spencer
Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Edward Truett, Senior, of Hartsville, S.C., are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Eliza Louise Truett, to Thomas Rhett Spencer, III, the son of Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Rhett Spencer, Junior, of Florence, S.C.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Harry Gandy Howle, Senior, the late Ms. Donna Jeanette McInnis and the late Mr. Jammie Edward Truett, all of Hartsville. Miss Truett graduated from Hartsville High School in 2009. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Management and a minor in Psychology from Presbyterian College in 2013. She is employed as an Implementation Specialist for ADP Tax Credits in Florence.
The groom-elect is the grandson of Mrs. Felicia Gold Gressette and the late Mr. Lawrence Marion Gressette, Junior, of Columbia, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Rhett Spencer, Senior, of Sumter. Mr. Spencer III graduated from West Florence High School in 2008 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Construction Science and Management with a minor in Business Administration from Clemson University in 2012. He later earned a Masters of Real Estate Development from Clemson University in 2014. Mr. Spencer III is employed as a Development
Coordinator for Pearce Land Company in Florence.
The wedding is planned for April 2020 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Hartsville. The couple will
reside in Florence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.