Andrews – Flowers
Dr. Mary Elizabeth (Betsy) Andrews and Dr. Damon Steger Flowers, Jr., both of Greenville, SC, were married on August 31, 2019, at Greenville Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church. The Reverend James Harold Crout III performed the 5:30 pm ceremony. Music was provided by WireWood, cellist Laura Koelle, and guitarist Keith Groover. A reception followed at Avenue in downtown Greenville. The bride is the daughter of Mr. Richard Frank Andrews, Jr., and the late Mrs. Mary Sloan Andrews, both of Greenville. She is the stepdaughter of Dr. Karen Sparkman Andrews and the goddaughter of Ms. Gina Norwood Smith, both of Greenville. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Lindsay Sloan, Sr., of Piedmont, SC and the late Mr. and Mrs. Richard Frank Andrews, Sr., of Richmond, VA. Betsy graduated from Greenville High School in 2009, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Clemson University in 2013. She received her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine in 2017 from the University of Georgia, and currently practices at Pleasantburg Veterinary Clinic in Greenville.
The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Damon Steger Flowers, Sr., of Darlington, SC. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. William Hazle Bristow, Jr., and the late Mr. and Mrs. Frank McLeod Flowers, Sr., all of Darlington, SC. He graduated from Mayo High School in 2006, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Clemson University in 2010. He received a Doctorate of Medicine from the University of South Carolina in 2014, and completed his residency training in Emergency Medicine at Louisiana State University. He is currently employed at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in Greenville.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father. Her sisters, Dr. Blakely Andrews Amati, of Greenville, and Mrs. Molly Andrews Grigsby, of Rock Hill, served as matrons of honor. Attendants were Miss Susanna Stuart Flowers, sister of the groom, of Columbia; Mrs. Allen Pennell Albergotti, Mrs. Ashley Bell Robinson, Mrs. Selvy Miros Sieber, Ms. Caroline Morgan Mayberry, all of Greenville; and Mrs. Katherine Vendley Lynch of Sumter. The bride's sister, Molly, also served as a vocalist during the ceremony.
The groom's father served as the best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Travis Kemmery Lunn of Greenville; Mr. William Wilson Kirven of Darlington; Dr. Jack Mason Johnston of Johnson City, TN; Dr. Kevin Thomas Hogan of Nashville, TN; Dr. Bryant Preston Nelson of Richmond, VA; Dr. John Chris Michael of Denver, CO; and Dr. Kyle Patrick Pfeffrle of Baton Rouge, LA.
Scripture was read by Miss Elizabeth Kennedy Smith of Greenville. Guests were greeted by Miss Virginia Cochran Reed and Miss Carly Elizabeth Weber, both of Greenville; Miss Susan Hayne Cobb of Charleston; and Mrs. Frances Timmons Yarbrough of Charlotte, NC.
Following a wedding trip to Bali, Indonesia, the couple will reside in Greenville, SC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.