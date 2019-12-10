Members of the Lake City High School Alumni Association presented Lake City Council members and the mayor with certificates of appreciation on Tuesday. From left: Council member Wilhemina Scott; Council member Peg Sebnick; LaPortia Brown, Class of '92; Council member Sondra Fleming-Crosby; Latasha Robinson, Class of '92; Mayor Lovith B. Anderson Jr.; Council member Nicole Singletary; and LaRondaHurd, Class of '86.