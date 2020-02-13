HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Former Hartsville Police Chief James Hudson Jr. announced Thursday that he will run for Darlington County sheriff this year, saying the election will not be about him but about the people of Darlington County.
“You’re going to get a person who cares about you and who is going to put you first,” Hudson said.
Hudson said his years of experience and his record in law enforcement well qualify him to serve as sheriff and to “return law and order to Darlington County.”
Hudson made his announcement in a press conference at Second Baptist Church in Hartsville Thursday afternoon.
He will challenge Sheriff Tony Chavis in the Democratic primary in June. The general election will be in November.
Born and raised in Darlington County, Hudson has worked in law enforcement for 25 years, most recently as patrol commander and captain with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Hudson served as Hartsville’s police chief from May of 2011 to December 2014. He left that position to become chief deputy with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, where he had previously served as a patrol officer for 10 years, investigator and captain. He began his career in 1995 as a corrections officer with the Darlington County Detention Center.
Hudson said one of the most important lessons he learned in his law enforcement career is how to treat people. “You treat people like you’d want to see your wife or mother treated,” he said.
“I learned so much about how the law works,” Hudson said. “I understand the importance of having the right people in the right places.”
Hudson said he will implement ideas and programs aimed at reducing criminal activity in Darlington County from the day he takes office. And he said he will work with the Darlington County Council to develop a plan for law enforcement that “works for and benefits everyone in Darlington County.”
“It’s all about working together to get things done,” Hudson said.
Hudson said his ability to forge alliances with businesses and community leaders as police chief in Hartsville helped create a better environment for economic growth and development in the Hartsville community.
“By uniting the community, eradicating the invisible fence, treating all citizens with respect and humanity, Darlington County can again thrive and be a safe place to live, play and do business,” Hudson said.
Hudson said he plans to implement community-oriented policing, establish an open-door communication policy for employees and residents alike, and restore dignity, respect and integrity to the office.
He said as police chief he worked to put in place programs for youth and said as sheriff he will seek to develop realistic plans for youth throughout the county. “We have to make sure we’re addressing things with our youth,” Hudson said.
Likewise, he said, he wants to see officers educated to better understand mental health issues and how they relate to crime. “I do believe in treating people fairly,” Hudson said.
Arrests and incarceration are necessary to protect the public, but incarceration is not always the answer, Hudson said.
Hudson said he aims to take back neighborhoods by implementing “boots-on-the-ground” policies and community crime watch programs to send a clear message to criminals that Darlington County will no longer tolerate gang violence and other unlawful behavior.
Hudson is the second candidate to announce a bid for sheriff. Michael August, whose 25 years of law enforcement experience includes service with the Darlington Police Department and the State Law Enforcement Division, announced in January that he will run as a Republican for the office.
The filing period for party primaries for state and local elective offices opens on March 16 and runs through March 30. Party primaries will be held on June 9 and the general election on Nov. 3.
