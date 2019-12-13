“For with God nothing shall be impossible.” St. Luke 1:37 (KJV)
During this time of year millions of people all over the world stop and remember the story of the birth of Jesus Christ and reflect on the close of the year. As a Christian, I celebrate the awesome and miraculous story of the one born to be Savior of the world. Over the next few days this story recorded in the book of St. Luke, Chapter 2, will be told and enacted in many different ways. However, while reading Chapter 1 of this same book, God had me stop and reflect on this awe-inspiring verse as a foundation for this week’s article. I’ve heard and read this passage for over six decades, but for reasons known to God, he instructed me to share with you what I gleaned from these few but powerful words.
In St. Luke 1, verse five, starts the account of two couples. Both couples were good God-fearing people who loved, appreciated and respected Him. First, a priest, Zacharias, and his wife, Elisabeth. They always hoped to be proud parents someday, but they were old and she was barren. They believed God but understood that she could not conceive a child up to that point in their lives. I’ve come to understand that “could or could not” speaks to ability. In other words the capability to produce or reproduce.
Then there was Joseph and his fianceé, Mary, who was a young virgin woman. They too expected one day to have children, but only when it was in God’s proper design-marriage. Although afraid, Mary was willing to be used by God for such a miraculous responsibility. She had the choice of “will or will not” which speaks to her attitude.
Both women had what could be described as “impossible” conceptions and were internal at the beginning, known only to them and their husbands. But as time progressed for both women to deliver their sons, their babies proved to be blessed and tremendously favored by God. Then the miracles that God worked in them were manifested and evident for all to see. When we trust in His ability and have a willingness to act according to faith in His word, we are in a great position to receive our expected and impossible blessings.
The gospel group The Clark Sisters wrote and sang a song called “Miracle.” The verse says, “I’m looking for a miracle, I expect the impossible, I feel the intangible and I see the invisible. The sky is the limit to what I can have, just believe and receive it, God will perform it today.” In this holiday season, we encourage you to look to God for help in your seemingly impossible circumstances with great and wonderful expectations, whether in your personal, business or social condition.
Finally, I’m also reminded of another song that says, “God specializes in things that are impossible, and He can do what no other power can do.” No matter your age, gender or situation, it’s good to remember that we are always within the reach of “God of the Impossible!”
Have a merry Christmas and a blessed New Year 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.