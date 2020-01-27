HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The two suspects involved in a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in Hartsville are in custody, according to the city of Hartsville.
Two people died and four others were injured in the shooting at Mac’s Lounge in the 100 block of Camden Avenue.
The police department was in the process Monday morning of serving additional warrants on the two suspects. Names and further information will be released later Monday.
This is still an ongoing and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartsville Police Department at 843-383-3011.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the dead as Dicaprio Collins, 21, and Bryan Robinson, 29.
Hartsville police were dispatched to the lounge following a call received at 1:59 a.m., according to city of Hartsville spokeswoman Lauren Baker.
The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the U.S. Marshals Service are assisting in the investigation.
The motive remains unclear.
