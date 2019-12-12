Founded in 1964, the Boys & Girls Club has been a fixture in Florence County as a place for youth ages 6 to 18 to go after school and during the summer.
What started above a pool hall on North Dargan Street in Florence as a place for boys to attend for recreational activities and mentorship has grown to include six comprehensive youth development centers across the Pee Dee with facilities in Florence, Timmonsville, Pamplico, Lake City, Hartsville and Hemingway.
With an annual membership of more than 4,000 youth and teens, amazingly every public school and ZIP code in Florence County is represented in our membership.
Over our 55 years of service, there have been many changes, but the one thing that has stayed the same is our formula for success. Formerly called “The Big 4” in the 1970s, “Youth Development Strategy” is based on providing youth with: 1) a safe place to learn and grow, 2) ongoing relationships with caring adult professionals, 3) life-enhancing programs and character development experiences and 4) hope and opportunity.
The successful implementation of this formula provides positive outcomes, including increased academic achievement, improved soft skills development for future workforce needs, a reduction in teen pregnancy rates, lower substance abuse rates, higher on-time graduation rates and reduced discipline incidents, to name a few.
The mid-1980s brought about two very important changes to the club. The first was the decision to admit girls into the membership; the second was becoming a member agency of United Way.
In the early days, United Way provided more than 50% of the club’s budget. Without United Way, the club would have vanished. Three decades later, United Way continues its great support, but at an average of 8% of budget. But believe me, its support is as valuable as ever.
United Way funding allows us to keep our client fees low. With more than 70% of our members living in households below the poverty line, affordable child care is a major struggle. For a single parent who has two kids and makes less than $21,330 per year, the average child care cost would be $5,720. However, at the club, it’s $100 annually. This not only helps provide parents an affordable option for child care, it also helps family income, as 94% of our parents state that club hours/services allow someone in the family to maintain a job.
United Way is only able to support our clubs and its other member agencies through community giving. Your gift, combined with thousands of other gifts from throughout the county, does make a difference. Just imagine if every person in the county gave $10 per year to United Way. That would almost double the United Way’s investment to the human needs throughout the county.
We also try to do our part in maximizing community giving. For every dollar given from our community, we work to get it matched by at least $2 from outside our community. Now that’s a great business model — for every $1,000 the community invests in our clubs, the club brings $2,000 new into the community.
United Way’s investment, rather the community’s investment in United Way, allows us to be open every day after school and throughout the summer, offering an affordable and safe option to parents and the children. It’s the dollars from outside the community that I like to call the icing on the cake. It’s these dollars that allow us to serve more than 250,000 nutritious meals annually to some of the neediest kids across the county while also allowing us to offer homework help, tutoring and mentoring services to more than 750 kids per day. Ninety-nine percent of our members get promoted every year, and 86% of those who need to improve their academic performance and the 80% who need to improve their school behavior do so.
The out-of-county funds provide the transportation necessary for more than 400 children to get to a club or home once the club closes. This accessibility to the club is vitally important, as more than 94% of our members belong to no other youth service organization. So, without a club to attend, they are more than likely staying home by themselves or on the streets.
These funds also enable us to provide character programs, resulting in 65% of our teens volunteering in their community, compared to only 25% of adults in the United States doing the same. Our abstinence program encourages and teaches youth to wait until marriage before engaging in sexual activity, and our juvenile offenders program effectively mentors youth so 94% of participants never re-offend.
Every day, the staff and volunteers at our clubs strive to meet our mission: to inspire and enable all young people, especially those that need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring adults.
It’s only because of your support of our clubs and the United Way that we can make this happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.