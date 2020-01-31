FLORENCE, S.C. — The Wilson girls’ basketball team clinched at least a share of the Region 6-4A championship Friday night with a 57-34 win against Myrtle Beach.
Friday’s win improved coach Jessica Gerald’s Tigers to 17-3 overall and 7-0 in the region with three 6-4A contests remaining.
The Tigers could not win the title outright Friday because of second-place North Myrtle Beach and Marlboro County, which each have three region losses. On Friday, the Chiefs beat Hartsville while the Bulldogs beat Darlington.
But Wilson can win the region crown outright Tuesday when the Tigers host Hartsville.
On Friday, after the Tigers eked out a 58-51 overtime win in their earlier meeting, Gerald’s team came out with the type of intensity the Tigers had been searching for all season.
“I think they remember the overtime game,” Gerald said. “Our players feel that game didn’t have to go into overtime. So they came out and did a little better.”
That’s an understatement.
One of the Tigers, Chase Hayes, scored all 10 of her points during the first half. That set the tone for the Tigers, who led 30-16 going into the first quarter.
“It was really good for us to go hard from the jump,” Gerald said.
In the second half, Wilson teammate Loyal McQueen took over with 13 in the third quarter alone (she finished with 16). And Elriyonna Johnson finished Friday’s game with 13.
“They concentrated really well on defense because defense can create points on offense,” Gerald said. “And on top of that, we shared the ball really well. Chase did set the tone early. She finished really good tonight.”
The Wilson-Myrtle Beach series in girls’ basketball is historically an exciting one with close finishes and even past matchups to decide which team advanced to the state final.
But on Friday, Wilson dominated from the start until the final buzzer.
“To come out and beat them by 20-something is pretty big for our players,” Gerald said. “They have worked so hard. They deserve to be on top.”
MB 9 7 12 6 — 34
W 15 15 17 10 — 57
MYRTLE BEACH (34)
Campbell 8, Alston 4, Nelson 6, Bessant 4, Zaria Dennis 12
WILSON (57)
Chase Hayes 10, Loyal McQueen 16, Elriyonna Johnson 13, J. Washington 3, Cameron 4, Bridges 3, K. Washington 4, Foster 2, Blakeney 2.
RECORD: W 17-3 overall, 7-0 Region 6-4A.
