DARLINGTON, S.C. — Marlboro County, keyed by a five-point play from Devonta Oliver during a second-quarter run of 23-10, also took command with a 24-9 surge in the fourth. In the end, the Bulldogs walked away with a 74-51 victory Friday night on the Falcons' home court.
According to Darlington coach Anthony Heilbronn, an official told him the call which resulted in Oliver’s two made free throws after sinking the 3-pointer was incorrect. According to Heilbronn, another official other than the one who made that call told him Oliver’s 3-pointer was indeed good. But it should have been Bulldog teammate Jameik McCoy shooting the 1-and-1 after that instead of Oliver. McCoy was fouled while setting the screen for Oliver’s 3-pointer.
“If he was the shooter and got fouled, it’s 3 plus 1,” Heilbronn said after the game. “That was a huge momentum swing.”
But Darlington also had its share of challenges against a Marlboro team picked to win the region.
“Their length bothered us,” Heilbronn said. “We had a hard time getting shots off. We had a hard time penetrating. That’s a credit to Marlboro County. They just flat out wanted it more than we did.”
Oliver finished with 11 points for Marlboro (13-5, 3-0) and Ephraim Dupree led the Bulldogs with 20. Teammate Dre Scott added 12.
For Darlington (13-5, 1-2), Qua’liek Lewis scored 20 points, followed by Tre’Quan Scott with 10.
MC 11 23 16 24 — 74 D 15 10 17 9 — 51
MARLBORO COUNTY (74)
Devonta Oliver 11, McCoy 8, Ephraim Dupree 20, Dre Scott 12, Leviner 9, Morris 2, Brown 9, Thomas 3.
DARLINGTON (51)
Perkins 6, Bowens 8, Qua’liek Lewis 20, Williams 2, Tre’Quan Scott 10, Ham 1, Gary 4.
RECORD: D 13-5, 1-2, MC 13-5, 3-0.
