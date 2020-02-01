SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Aubrey Beaton scored a team-high 17 points, but it wasn’t enough Saturday as the Lions lost 83-27 Saturday to Oakbrook Prep.
TKA 7 7 7 6 — 27
OP 17 28 10 28 — 83
THE KING’S ACADEMY (27)
Connor 2, Eaddy 2, Hoover 2, Turner 4, Audrey Beaton 17.
OTHER SATURDAY SCORES: Oakbrook Prep defeated The King’s Academy 48-39 in boys basketball.
WRESTLING Lake City state bound
AYNOR — Several Wrestlers advance to Class 3A lower-state duals.
The wrestlers from Lake City are CamRon Butler, Corey Wilson, Khalil Fulton, Lucas Remfelt, Antonio Lopez, Montez Graham and Malik Bradshaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.