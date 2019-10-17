FLORENCE, S.C. — Mercy Medicine Free Clinic celebrated its 25th anniversary on Thursday night with a gala at the Waters Building in downtown Florence.
The clinic was founded in 1994 to meet the needs of the indigent, uninsured and working poor people of the Pee Dee.
“I have a great deal of respect for those who have paved the way for Mercy Medicine to become what it is today,” said Richard Harrington, immediate past board chairman. “Mercy Medicine Free Clinic originated on strong Christian values held by Dr. N.B. Baroody, Dr. Earl Jones, Dr. Myers Hicks, Dr. Harry Allen Jr. and Dr. James Owen.”
He said those people “pooled their time, talents and treasure to begin a free weekly medical clinic to screen and care for those with chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure.”
He said that in the following years the clinic has been “faithful to those founding principles and has also created a network of partners in our community to provide a five-day a week free medical home to hundreds of patients from Florence and Williamsburg counties with thousands of clinic visits each year.”
Wayne Jackson, executive director of Mercy Medicine Free Medical Clinic, said the clinic saw 413 patients last year and had more than 2,300 medical and dental visits in 2018.
Jackson said the gala was a way to celebrate 25 years of Mercy Medicine’s existence and what has been accomplished through the years.
“We celebrate the present with our volunteers and our partners, McLeod and MUSC — Florence,” he said. “And it is a chance to look to the future, knowing there will always be a need to serve our part of the population.”
Harrington said through the vision, leadership and volunteer effort of Dr. Eddie Parker, they have added a dental services clinic with a network of specialty providers serving thousands annually.
Harrington said he has been on the board for seven years.
“This ministry just touches my heart,” he said. “This is an avenue where I can give back to the community and do my part to be the hands and feet of Christ.”
Ann Worthington said she has been on the board for about 17 years.
“Once you get into it,” she said “it changes your life. It is very rewarding.”
She said it also changes the lives of those they serve in a dramatic way.
Stephanie Raia said she moved to this area 12 years ago and has been a volunteer for 11 of those years. She said she volunteered in a similar clinic in her hometown of Topeka, Kansas. Raia said she wanted to help people in the community.
“I knew it was the place I could make a difference and when I wasn’t there a difference would still be made,” she said.
Judy Voss, another volunteer, said she has been volunteering at Mercy Medicine for about 15 years.
“I was a nurse,” she said. “So this is close to my heart.”
She is one of the Monday volunteers who takes information from people and helps them determine if they qualify for assistance.
She said the clinic is very important to those it helps. She said they are people who need help and at the clinic they received free medical and dental assistance as well as free medicine.
“I think we are the best-kept secret in Florence,” Voss said.
Jackson said the volunteers are a vital part of the ministry. He said they take a lot of pressure off of the staff and save them a lot of time, especially the Monday volunteers.
Clinic hours are Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 to noon.
Mercy Medicine is located at 500 S. Coit St. in Florence. For more information, call 843-667-9947.
