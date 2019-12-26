Trinity-Byrnes tb t-b logo 2018-19

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes' Nick Ford scored a game-high 15 points, grabbed sevens rebounds, had two blocks and an assist during the Titans' 61-35 victory over Chesterfield on Thursday at the Chesterfield HS Tournament in boys' basketball action.

Th Titans outscored the Rams 32-12 in the first half.

Chesterfield's Jiquan Sowell scored a team-high 10 points.

T-B 19 13 15 14 — 61

C 4 8 7 16 — 35

TRINITY-BYRNES (61)

Saragba 5, McLeod 5, J.Jones 6, Warren 2, Nick Ford 15, Ellis 2, Epps 8, Scott 3, Coletrain 9, Folse 6.

CHESTERFIELD (35)

J.Thompson 4, Ellison 6, Jiquan Sowell 10, Streater 6, Turnage 6, D.Thompson 2, McCoy 1.

West Columbus (N.C.) 91

Dillon Christian 68

BLADENBORO, N.C. — Dillon's Adam Norman scored a team-high 18 points at the Adidas Tournament at West Bladen HS.

Teammate Philip Campbell added 17 points.

DCS 10 23 30 15 — 68

WB 25 24 17 25 — 91

DILLON CHRISTIAN (68)

Philip Campbell 17, Bethea 9, Josh Duran 10, Glassgow 8, Boykin 2, Adam Norman 18, Singletary 3.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Crestwood 47

Hartsville 35

SUMTER, S.C. — Hartsville's Ameonta Sutton scored a team-high nine points at the District IX tournament at Morris College.

H 6 12 9 8 — 35

C 7 18 4 18 — 47

HARTSVILLE (35)

Knox 8, Hudson 4, Thomas 8, Ameonta Sutton 9, Pendergrass 6.

