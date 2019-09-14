MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Auctioneers earned their first win of the season defeating C.E. Murray in the home opener.
Mullins coach John Williams said it took a minute to shake-off a one-point loss at rival Marion on Monday night.
“It took a minute to shake that off but we’re starting another season,” Williams said. “From here on out we have to start playing well and start winning some games.”
The Auctioneers got on the board to start the second quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run from Isaac Hemingway for a 7-0 lead.
C.E. Murray responded on their ensuing drive, capping it off with a short touchdown run from Austin Daniels to cut the deficit 7-6 at the 9:15 mark.
Mullins managed to get a little breathing room in the third quarter. Senior Demaurii Platt rushed for a 2-yard touchdown run for the Auctioneers. Quarterback Marcus Chandler rushed for the two-point conversion for a 15-6 advantage at the 3:29 mark.
Williams said his players are getting experience.
“I expected to be much better by the end of the season,” he said. “Just keep working and they will get better.”
Williams said execution will be the key.
Mullins (1-2) will travel to Carver’s Bay on Sept. 20.
