FLORENCE, S.C. — McKenzie Davis defeated Savannah South 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles to lead Trinity-Byrnes to a 9-0 win over Laurence Manning in girls tennis on Thursday.
SINGLES
McKenzie Davis (T-B) def. Savannah South 6-0, 6-0; Allie Murrell (T-B) def. Katherine Burns 6-1, 6-0; Hannah McKay (T-B) def. Carrie Rickenbarker 6-0, 6-0; Haley Davis (T-B) def. Madison Shirley 6-0, 6-0; Claire Peebles (T-B) def. Mason Lee 6-0, 6-0; Sophie Belk (T-B) def. Alice Turner 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
M.Davis/ H.Davis (T-B) def. South/ Rickenbaker 8-0; Murrell/ Kinady Pierce (T-B) def. Burns/ Shirley 8-2; Peebles/ Belk (T-B) def. Lee/ Turner 8-0.
Wilson Hall 6
Carolina Academy 0
SUMTER — Carolina Academy’s Grace Weaver was defeated by Emily Anne Beasley 2-6, 6-1 (10-3) in No. 1 singles.
SINGLES
Emily Anne Beasley (WH) def. Grace Weaver 2-6, 6-1(10-3); Lizzy Davis (WH) def. Elizabeth Askins 6-4, 6-1; Carly Allred (WH) def. Emma Hunt 6-1, 6-0; Halle Stone (WH) def. Meg McDaniel 6-0, 6-0; Lucy McIver (WH) def. Mary Catherine Cameron 6-1, 6-2; Carlie Ford (WH) def. Payton Brown 6-2, 6-3.
RECORDS: CA 2-1.
NEXT MATCH: Carolina Academy will travel to Thomas Sumter at 4 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL
Florence Christian 3
Marlboro Academy 0
FLORENCE — Florence Christian’s Kaitlyn Fore had four aces, seven kills, one block and a dig in the 25-21, 25-9, 25-11 win over Marlboro Academy.
Jessie Weatherford added three dogs for the Eagles.
BLOCK – FCS: Fore 1.
ASSISTS – FCS: Keefe 14, Eason 2, Hucks 1, Sterling 4.
DIGS – FCS: Jessie Weatherford 3, Sterling 14, Taylor 1, Stewart 4, Munn 2, Hucks 1, Eason 1, Dersch 1, Fore 1, Keefe 5.
RECORDS: FCS: 4-0.
The King’s Academy 3
Governor’s School 0
FLORENCE — The King’s Academy’s Meg Sansbury had three aces and three kills during a 25-9, 25-23, 25-15 sweep.
Teammate Copeland Eaddy had four aces and four kills.
Audrey Beaton added three blocks as the Lions improved to 3-1 and will travel to Governor’s School at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Latta 3
Mullins 0
MULLINS — Latta’s Jayla Jackson had six aces, two kills and two assists as the Vikings won 25-19, 25-9 and 25-4.
Brenna She’Miller added a dig as Latta improved to 1-1 overall and 1-1 in Region 7-2A. The Vikings will host Andrews at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Pee Dee Academy sweeps tri-match
FLORENCE — Pee Dee Academy swept a tri-match with a 25-20, 25-21 win over Darlington and a 25-17, 25-18 win over South Florence.
Tess Devers had five kills and five assists for the Golden Eagles.
KILLS – PDA: Tess Devers 5, Ashley Martin 7, Katie Wilson 7, Breigh Richardson 9.
ASSISTS – PDA: Devers 5.
RECORDS: PDA: 4-2.
NEXT MATCH: Pee Dee Academy will travel to Conway Christian at 5 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS' GOLF
West Florence 217
McBee 232
CHERAW — Allie McGillivray shot a 51 to lead West Florence at Cheraw State Park.
WEST FLORENCE (217)
Allie McGillivray 51, Kinsley Stanley 61, Julua Kleine 62, Trinity Chapman 59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.