SCHSL

PASSING

PLAYER (SCHOOL); COMP.; ATT; YDS.; TD; INT

Zayshaun Rice (WIL); 12; 20; 217; 2; 0

Tyson Hall (CHER); 8; 10; 174; 2; 1

Marcus Chandler (MUL); 10; 16; 109; 2; 0

LaNorris Sellers (SF); 13; 25; 108; 0; 1

Tray Pelt (LAT); 10; 13; 94; 0; 0

Antonio McKnight (CEM); 6; 19; 73; 0; 0

Josh Cantey (HEM): 5; 9; 70; 0; 2

Hilshon Bailey (LC); 9; 17; 61; 1; 1

D’vonte Allen (MAR); 3; 4; 59; 1; 0

Christian Taylor (TVILLE); 4; 11; 54; 0; 0

RUSHING

PLAYER (SCHOOL); ATT; YDS.; AVG.; TD

Hahshaun Wilson (SF); 26; 168; 6.5; 1

Chris McRae (LAT); 20; 119; 6.0; 0

Jalen McCray (LCENT); 11; 117; 10.6; 0

Josh Ellerbe (CHER); 17; 116; 6.8; 1

Jaheim Wilson (HP); 12; 105; 8.8; 0

George Floyd (WF); 12; 98; 8.1 ;2

Carey Singletary (CEM); 14; 96; 6.9; 1

Dajour Green (LAM); 3; 94; 31.3; 2

Jahiem Wright (MCB); 10; 80; 8.0; 0

LaNorris Sellers (SF); 17; 77; 4.5; 1

Edward Benjamin (LCENT); 9; 75; 8.3; 0

Naquan Peeples (LCENT); 5; 72; 14.4; 1

Qualiek Crawford (MAR); 9; 72; 8.0; 1

Javarius Williams (DAR); 22; 63; 2.8; 0

Shelton Burgess (LC); 8; 61; 7.6; 0

Tysean Johnson (LAT); 14; 61; 4.4; 0

Rashad Johnson (LAM); 8; 60; 7.5; 2

D’vonte Allen (MAR); 16; 59; 3.7; 1

Yavin Smith (WIL); 8; 56; 7.0; 1

Kenyan Leggett (HP); 6; 53; 8.8; 0

Hilshon Bailey (LC); 8; 53; 6.6; 0

Alim Legette (MUL); 9; 52; 5.7; 0

Cameron Galloway (LAM); 2; 51; 25.5; 1

Zayshaun Rice (WIL);12; 50; 4.2; 1

Ja’Correus Ford (LV); 9; 137; 15.2; 2

Adarrian Dawkins (LV); 7; 140; 20.0; 2

RECEIVING

PLAYER (SCHOOL) REC.; YDS.; AVG.; TD

Jakobe Quillen (WIL); 6; 153; 25.5; 1

Harrison Muldrow (WIL); 3; 73; 24.3; 1

Reggie Davis (CHER); 3; 71; 23.7; 1

Ricky Lockhart (CHER); 1; 65; 65.0; 1

Qualiek Crawford (MAR); 1; 56; 56.0; 1

Alim Legette (MUL); 3; 46; 15.1; 1

Edward Wilson (SF); 3; 44; 14.7; 0

TACKLES

PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL

Cameron Harper (SF); 12

McKenny Goodale (CHER); 12

Khalil Fulton (LC); 12

Leonard Marston (WF); 11

Kobe Montgomery (CEM); 10

Darrious Cooper (CEM); 9

Ja’mari Charles (DAR); 9

Andrea McElveen (DAR); 8

Jadon Scott (CHER); 8

Quan Toney (LAM); 8

Christian James (MUL); 8

Tyvean McFadden (LC); 8

Karden Bell (SF); 8

Braxton Samuel (SF); 7

Shamaree Timmons(WIL); 7

Xavier Mciver (CHER); 7

Shane McKenzie (LC); 7

Gage Langston (LAM); 6.5

Kalib Jones (WIL); 6

Jaihleel Alies (DAR); 6

Jadarius Richardson (DAR); 6

Kevonte Harrison (SF); 6

Torail Brown (CHER); 6

Damarion McCaskill (CHER); 6

E.J. McCalm (LC); 6

J.J. Langley (LAM); 6

Tucker McManus (LAM); 6

Chad Brown (MCB); 6

Chandler Matthews (LAT); 6

Matt Clark (LAT); 6

Bryce McRae (LAT); 6

Tyrese Montgomery (CEM); 6

Ahzaveah Lammie (TVILLE); 5.5

Josh McPeherson (WIL); 5

Kemuel Arthur (WIL); 5

Ronnie Abson (LAM); 5

William Gurley (MAR); 5

Semaj Johnson (WF); 5

Tikyse Miller (WF); 5

Josh Williams (LAT); 5

Jordan McRae(LAT); 5

Qunicy Blake (CEM); 5

Quentin Green (CEM); 5

Dajuan Reid (CEM); 5

Nyzier Daniels (CEM); 5

Devin Gillespie (CHER); 5

SACKS

PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL

Kobe Montgomery (CEM); 2

Khalil Fulton (LC); 2

Cameron Harper (SF); 1

Shamaree Timmons (WIL); 1

Jordan Hemingway (LC); 1

Chandler Matthews(LAT); 1

Josh Williams (LAT); 1

Nyziah Daniels (CEM); 1

Tyrese Montgomery (CEM); 1

INTERCEPTIONS

PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL

Quan Toney (LAM); 2

Matthew Howard (SF); 1

A.J. Williams (WIL); 1

Daniel Perkins (DAR); 1

D’vonte Allen (MAR); 1

Nykelius Johnson (WF); 1

Zyrese Garner (TVILLE); 1

Jalen Jenkins (HP); 1

Marquise Johnson (LV); 1

Jiqyle Reaves (LV); 1

SCISA

PASSING

PLAYER (SCHOOL); COMP.; ATT; YDS.; TD; INT

Robbie Jordan (FCS); 8; 14; 177; 2; 0

Joe Kellahan (WA); 6; 10; 141; 3; 0

Jet Smith (REL); 6; 13; 116; 0; 0

Jordan Jones (T-B); 9; 19; 114; 0; 3

RUSHING

PLAYER (SCHOOL) ATT; YDS.; AVG.; TD

Donovan Lambert (T-B); 32; 198; 6.2; 1

Jordan Jones (T-B); 12; 190; 15.8; 1

Jet Smith (REL); 27; 146; 5.4; 4

Reggion Bennett (T-B); 16; 121; 0

Nick Jones (T-B); 14; 96; 6.9; 3

Christian Olson (REL); 17; 87; 5.1; 0

Andre Aikens (FCS); 7; 76; 10.9; 1

Marshall Brown (FCS); 12; 67; 5.6; 0

RECEIVING

PLAYER (SCHOOL) ATT; YDS.; AVG.; TD

Nick Jones (T-B); 6; 114; 19.0; 0

Jack McFadden (FCS); 2; 72; 36.0; 1

TACKLES

PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL

Caleb Rogers (T-B); 11

Tre McLeod (T-B); 9

Christian Olson (REL); 8

Cam Ellis (T-B); 8

Quay Jackson (T-B); 7

Dexter McRae (T-B); 7

George Rishmawi (FCS); 7

Jack McFadden (FCS); 7

Kaiden Schaffer (FCS); 7

Ethan Kelly (FCS); 7

Cameron Mccleveen (REL); 7

Donovan Lambert (H-P); 6

John Russell Brannon (REL); 6

Justin Gibbs (FCS); 6

Marshall Brown (FCS); 5

SACKS

PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL

Quay Jackson (T-B); 3

Cameron Mccleveen (REL); 3

Kaiden Schaffer (FCS); 2

Graham Berry (FCS); 1

INTERCEPTIONS

PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL

Harrison Brown (FCS); 1

Josh Kirven (REL); 1

Blake Warren (T-B); 1

Dontavis Joe (T-B); 1

Trevor Milliken (TKA); 1

Schools that did not send stats this week: Marlboro County; Manning; Carver Bay; East Clarendon; Johnsonville; Kingstree.

Teams that did not play: Hartsville; Dillon; Chesterfield; Laurence Manning; Dillon Christian; Carolina Academy; Pee Dee Academy.

