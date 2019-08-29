SCHSL
PASSING
PLAYER (SCHOOL); COMP.; ATT; YDS.; TD; INT
Zayshaun Rice (WIL); 12; 20; 217; 2; 0
Tyson Hall (CHER); 8; 10; 174; 2; 1
Marcus Chandler (MUL); 10; 16; 109; 2; 0
LaNorris Sellers (SF); 13; 25; 108; 0; 1
Tray Pelt (LAT); 10; 13; 94; 0; 0
Antonio McKnight (CEM); 6; 19; 73; 0; 0
Josh Cantey (HEM): 5; 9; 70; 0; 2
Hilshon Bailey (LC); 9; 17; 61; 1; 1
D’vonte Allen (MAR); 3; 4; 59; 1; 0
Christian Taylor (TVILLE); 4; 11; 54; 0; 0
RUSHING
PLAYER (SCHOOL); ATT; YDS.; AVG.; TD
Hahshaun Wilson (SF); 26; 168; 6.5; 1
Chris McRae (LAT); 20; 119; 6.0; 0
Jalen McCray (LCENT); 11; 117; 10.6; 0
Josh Ellerbe (CHER); 17; 116; 6.8; 1
Jaheim Wilson (HP); 12; 105; 8.8; 0
George Floyd (WF); 12; 98; 8.1 ;2
Carey Singletary (CEM); 14; 96; 6.9; 1
Dajour Green (LAM); 3; 94; 31.3; 2
Jahiem Wright (MCB); 10; 80; 8.0; 0
LaNorris Sellers (SF); 17; 77; 4.5; 1
Edward Benjamin (LCENT); 9; 75; 8.3; 0
Naquan Peeples (LCENT); 5; 72; 14.4; 1
Qualiek Crawford (MAR); 9; 72; 8.0; 1
Javarius Williams (DAR); 22; 63; 2.8; 0
Shelton Burgess (LC); 8; 61; 7.6; 0
Tysean Johnson (LAT); 14; 61; 4.4; 0
Rashad Johnson (LAM); 8; 60; 7.5; 2
D’vonte Allen (MAR); 16; 59; 3.7; 1
Yavin Smith (WIL); 8; 56; 7.0; 1
Kenyan Leggett (HP); 6; 53; 8.8; 0
Hilshon Bailey (LC); 8; 53; 6.6; 0
Alim Legette (MUL); 9; 52; 5.7; 0
Cameron Galloway (LAM); 2; 51; 25.5; 1
Zayshaun Rice (WIL);12; 50; 4.2; 1
Ja’Correus Ford (LV); 9; 137; 15.2; 2
Adarrian Dawkins (LV); 7; 140; 20.0; 2
RECEIVING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) REC.; YDS.; AVG.; TD
Jakobe Quillen (WIL); 6; 153; 25.5; 1
Harrison Muldrow (WIL); 3; 73; 24.3; 1
Reggie Davis (CHER); 3; 71; 23.7; 1
Ricky Lockhart (CHER); 1; 65; 65.0; 1
Qualiek Crawford (MAR); 1; 56; 56.0; 1
Alim Legette (MUL); 3; 46; 15.1; 1
Edward Wilson (SF); 3; 44; 14.7; 0
TACKLES
PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL
Cameron Harper (SF); 12
McKenny Goodale (CHER); 12
Khalil Fulton (LC); 12
Leonard Marston (WF); 11
Kobe Montgomery (CEM); 10
Darrious Cooper (CEM); 9
Ja’mari Charles (DAR); 9
Andrea McElveen (DAR); 8
Jadon Scott (CHER); 8
Quan Toney (LAM); 8
Christian James (MUL); 8
Tyvean McFadden (LC); 8
Karden Bell (SF); 8
Braxton Samuel (SF); 7
Shamaree Timmons(WIL); 7
Xavier Mciver (CHER); 7
Shane McKenzie (LC); 7
Gage Langston (LAM); 6.5
Kalib Jones (WIL); 6
Jaihleel Alies (DAR); 6
Jadarius Richardson (DAR); 6
Kevonte Harrison (SF); 6
Torail Brown (CHER); 6
Damarion McCaskill (CHER); 6
E.J. McCalm (LC); 6
J.J. Langley (LAM); 6
Tucker McManus (LAM); 6
Chad Brown (MCB); 6
Chandler Matthews (LAT); 6
Matt Clark (LAT); 6
Bryce McRae (LAT); 6
Tyrese Montgomery (CEM); 6
Ahzaveah Lammie (TVILLE); 5.5
Josh McPeherson (WIL); 5
Kemuel Arthur (WIL); 5
Ronnie Abson (LAM); 5
William Gurley (MAR); 5
Semaj Johnson (WF); 5
Tikyse Miller (WF); 5
Josh Williams (LAT); 5
Jordan McRae(LAT); 5
Qunicy Blake (CEM); 5
Quentin Green (CEM); 5
Dajuan Reid (CEM); 5
Nyzier Daniels (CEM); 5
Devin Gillespie (CHER); 5
SACKS
PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL
Kobe Montgomery (CEM); 2
Khalil Fulton (LC); 2
Cameron Harper (SF); 1
Shamaree Timmons (WIL); 1
Jordan Hemingway (LC); 1
Chandler Matthews(LAT); 1
Josh Williams (LAT); 1
Nyziah Daniels (CEM); 1
Tyrese Montgomery (CEM); 1
INTERCEPTIONS
PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL
Quan Toney (LAM); 2
Matthew Howard (SF); 1
A.J. Williams (WIL); 1
Daniel Perkins (DAR); 1
D’vonte Allen (MAR); 1
Nykelius Johnson (WF); 1
Zyrese Garner (TVILLE); 1
Jalen Jenkins (HP); 1
Marquise Johnson (LV); 1
Jiqyle Reaves (LV); 1
SCISA
PASSING
PLAYER (SCHOOL); COMP.; ATT; YDS.; TD; INT
Robbie Jordan (FCS); 8; 14; 177; 2; 0
Joe Kellahan (WA); 6; 10; 141; 3; 0
Jet Smith (REL); 6; 13; 116; 0; 0
Jordan Jones (T-B); 9; 19; 114; 0; 3
RUSHING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) ATT; YDS.; AVG.; TD
Donovan Lambert (T-B); 32; 198; 6.2; 1
Jordan Jones (T-B); 12; 190; 15.8; 1
Jet Smith (REL); 27; 146; 5.4; 4
Reggion Bennett (T-B); 16; 121; 0
Nick Jones (T-B); 14; 96; 6.9; 3
Christian Olson (REL); 17; 87; 5.1; 0
Andre Aikens (FCS); 7; 76; 10.9; 1
Marshall Brown (FCS); 12; 67; 5.6; 0
RECEIVING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) ATT; YDS.; AVG.; TD
Nick Jones (T-B); 6; 114; 19.0; 0
Jack McFadden (FCS); 2; 72; 36.0; 1
TACKLES
PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL
Caleb Rogers (T-B); 11
Tre McLeod (T-B); 9
Christian Olson (REL); 8
Cam Ellis (T-B); 8
Quay Jackson (T-B); 7
Dexter McRae (T-B); 7
George Rishmawi (FCS); 7
Jack McFadden (FCS); 7
Kaiden Schaffer (FCS); 7
Ethan Kelly (FCS); 7
Cameron Mccleveen (REL); 7
Donovan Lambert (H-P); 6
John Russell Brannon (REL); 6
Justin Gibbs (FCS); 6
Marshall Brown (FCS); 5
SACKS
PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL
Quay Jackson (T-B); 3
Cameron Mccleveen (REL); 3
Kaiden Schaffer (FCS); 2
Graham Berry (FCS); 1
INTERCEPTIONS
PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL
Harrison Brown (FCS); 1
Josh Kirven (REL); 1
Blake Warren (T-B); 1
Dontavis Joe (T-B); 1
Trevor Milliken (TKA); 1
Schools that did not send stats this week: Marlboro County; Manning; Carver Bay; East Clarendon; Johnsonville; Kingstree.
Teams that did not play: Hartsville; Dillon; Chesterfield; Laurence Manning; Dillon Christian; Carolina Academy; Pee Dee Academy.
